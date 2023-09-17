Arc de Triomphe tips: Antepost preview and best bets for ParisLongchamp on October 1

Our man tipped Continuous to win the St Leger at 20/1 and now looks ahead to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, where the same horse is set to feature.

Where does Continuous fit into the Arc picture? All the clues are in with just a fortnight to go until the 2023 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and, having effectively had the last laugh in the various ‘trials’ by winning Saturday’s St Leger, it's not hard to see supporters of CONTINUOUS laughing loudest at Longchamp on the October 1. A two and three-quarter length defeat of Arrest over the extended mile and three-quarters of Town Moor won’t be the strongest piece of form heading into the Arc, that much is clear, but he won with any amount in hand at the weekend and how many other horses arrive on such an upward curve, with the potential to produce another significant personal best when lining up in Paris?

General 3/1 market leader Ace Impact aside, there aren’t many genuinely exciting three-year-olds in the shake-up this year and I was surprised to see Continuous entered into the market as big as 12/1 with a few firms. A couple of bookmakers have him the same price as Savethelastdance which looks plain wrong as far as I’m concerned as she doesn’t possess anything like the cruising speed or basic ability of her male stable companion. While it’s been suggested that the Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance would thrive in typically testing conditions for the time of year, she surely won’t be quick enough regardless. On top of that, Continuous appeared to really enjoy the return to soft ground at Doncaster, having also won on it in France as a two-year-old, so I’d have no concerns whatsoever regarding the weather over the next couple of weeks for him. Reading between the lines, it's long odds-on that Continuous will now be supplemented into the race and, all things being equal from a physical point of view, this rapidly progressive three-year-old looks certain to lead the line for Aidan O’Brien in the Arc, with Auguste Rodin bound for America and Luxembourg likely to be aimed towards Ascot and the Champion Stakes. Prix Vermeille winner Warm Heart can't have the ground quick enough by all accounts and is another not yet entered so I'd be surprised to see them shell out to add her into the mix as well. Click here to back Continuous for the Arc with Sky Bet Late bloomer looks over-priced I suppose it could be argued, how can Continuous even get close to Ace Impact, having been kicked into touch by the same horse in the Prix du Jockey Club? The simple answer is that that was early-June, and this is early-October. O’Brien has made a habit of finding the key to his three-year-olds as the season - and the individual - develops, and this is a prime example of him giving a very well-bred colt time to develop and learn on the job throughout a Classic campaign. Continuous only managed to dead-heat for third behind The Foxes in the Dante prior to Chantilly and on those two pieces of evidence he’d stand next to no chance, but the improvement since chasing home King Of Steel when first tackling 12 furlongs at Royal Ascot has been stark, and perhaps we shouldn’t be so shocked given the trainer hinted quite strongly that he’d had a few hold-ups going into the spring. In light of his coming-of-age Voltigeur win and Saturday’s Doncaster effort, this is a late-bloomer, alright, and a horse who is proven at the trip and on all types of ground. It’s hard to throw stones at the favourite Ace Impact on account of never racing over a mile and a half before, especially as the Arc has been won many times on debut at the trip, but by the same token his stamina is clearly a bit of an unknown and something that has to be factored into the odds. He’s short enough on the back of a narrow prep win over Al Riffa at Deauville (third and fourth have been well beaten since) and I don’t see Continuous being nine points bigger than Ace Impact in the betting come the day. Could Japan finally win an Arc? Hukum and Westover bring some of the best form to the table among the older horses on the back of their memorable King George clash, the pair coming clear of King Of Steel and Luxembourg who didn't exactly let the form down by each getting to within a length of Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes. I’d have no arguments with the likeable Hukum winning a soft-ground Arc and he’s priced accordingly at this point around 11/2 with Westover, who had beaten subsequent G1 Grosser Preis von Baden winner Zagrey a couple of lengths in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, double that price which looks potentially quite generous on the face of it.

Hukum got the better of Westover in the King George

Westover could manage only sixth to Alpinista in last year’s Arc, when the bad ground was put forward as a possible excuse for him not quite seeing it out. He’d need conditions to be in his favour if he’s going to reverse placings with Hukum but even if it does come up something vaguely in the realms of good ground on the day, the one I’d want on side is Japanese mare Through Seven Seas. Unraced at two, she was seemingly no great shakes as a three-year-old, finishing down the field in the 2021 Shuka Sho – the final leg of Japan’s Triple Crown for fillies – and then only made the track once last year when disappointing in a domestic Grade 3 handicap. She’s obviously made some major improvement as a five-year-old, however, as she won on her comeback in March before looking a touch unlucky in the run when second to the much-vaunted Equinox in the G1 Takarazuka Kinen, one of Japan’s principal middle-distance races for older horses (replay below).