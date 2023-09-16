Betfred St Leger report and free video replay: Continuous far too good

Continuous ran out a dominant winner of the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

He was trainer Aidan O'Brien's seventh victory in the final Classic and few have been as straightforward, the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur hero making good headway to hit the front passing the two furlong marker. In pursuit were Arrest and Frankie Dettori on his final Classic ride and Desert Hero, carrying the colours of The King and Queen who thrilled racegoers by attending the meeting. But neither ever looked like completing their own fairytale, the winner hitting the line hard and two-and-three-quarter lengths clear of the chasing pack under Ryan Moore, landing a 20/1 winner for Matt Brocklebank's Antepost Value Bet column.

Arc next for winner? Thoughts for Continuous soon turned to Paris on the first Sunday in October, O’Brien saying: “It’s very special. A lot of people do a lot of work with this horse very day. The Arc is a possibility, the lads will decide those things like they always do. They’ll speak to Ryan but he has a lot of class this horse, he does stay and does handle soft ground. “There’s every chance he could. He’s a hardy horse. He’s had a strong, hard programme early so he might back up in two weeks. The lads will decide that but I’d say there’s definitely a chance.” Moore was clearly impressed, telling ITV Racing: “He’s a real smart horse. He cantered around to be honest with you. I thought I’d go back to the inside, the run came and I had to go and he’s a very genuine horse. He won a Group race on bad ground as a two-year-old and has come back and improved with every run. “He’s by Heart’s Cry who was a top stallion in Japan, I think he was the only horse to beat Deep Impact in Japan, so this colt is very rare and he’s getting better. He has a great will to win, he travels and has a lot of guts.”

Ryan Moore celebrates Continuous' St Leger win

Continuous was Moore's first ride in the Leger since Kew Gardens in 2018 because of the usual clash with Irish Champions Weekend. “It’s a shame the way the scheduling has been, it would be great if they could keep them apart in the future. Unfortunately I haven’t been here on this day as often as I’d like. It’s a Classic, the last one of the year and it’s great to win it," he added.

Frankie Dettori waves goodbye to the Doncaster crowd