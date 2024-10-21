Anmaat team dreaming of more glory in 2025

While international options could be on the table in early 2025, the fact he has proved himself still capable of mixing it at the highest level, despite his advancing years, has connections dreaming of all the major 10-furlong events next season.

Racing manager Angus Gold paid tribute to the teams at Shadwell Stud and trainer Owen Burrows’ Lambourn yard for nursing him back to full health, but he still needed a brave ride from Jim Crowley to win the Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

“Until his last run he’d never been out of the first three in five years of racing and had he not run in Paris (finished fifth in Prix Dollar) and gone straight to Ascot from Haydock, then he probably would have been a 12/1 chance and not 40/1,” said Gold.

“He fluffed his lines in France, but at the same time he did run the fastest furlong of any of them between the two and the one. It was just unlike him not to finish off his race as he’s such a tough horse.

“I don’t think people realised what such a serious issue this horse had. He was in his box at Shadwell with his foot injury for months, he had almost a year out of training, so just to get him back at all was an achievement.

“To get him back to win was fantastic, but to win at the highest level is huge credit to an awful lot of people at Shadwell and Owen’s yard – and massive credit to the horse himself. An awful lot wouldn’t have come back from that.”