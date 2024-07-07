Andrew Balding-trained Vetiver bounces back in Chelsmford feature on Sunday

Vetiver was also a winner at Listed level at Carlisle around this time last year and jockey David Probert hopes there is more to come from the 12/1 scorer this summer.

Making her all-weather debut, the daughter of Twilight Son forged ahead at the furlong pole and was always then doing enough to fend off the late charge of Cloud Cover by a neck.

The seven-furlong contest has been won by smart performers such as Highfield Princess and Billesdon Brook in the past and Andrew Balding’s four-year-old joined the roll of honour in fine style, posting a quick time in the process.

He told Racing TV: “She’s a dual Listed winner and came here off the back of a run at Lingfield where she had a bit of a bad draw and she was out in plenty of daylight throughout.

“Nice draw today, she’s worked on a similar kind of surface at home and she seems to go well on it and I got a nice tow round. It was a relatively even gallop and she was able to relax.

“The track’s held quite a lot of water and with these all-weather tracks it tightens up due to the water, so that’s probably the reason for it (the fast time).

“But it was a strongly-run affair and she’s not a bad filly – she wears a hood, she’s a little bit keen in her races, but she relaxed well today.

“I suppose (owners) Cheveley Park and Andrew will have a plan with her, but she’s taken her racing a lot better, especially the last couple of times, so you’d think a track like Goodwood should suit her.”

