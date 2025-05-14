Analysis: Is Inisherin a bet for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot after York win?

Our Ben Linfoot assesses the performance of Inisherin at York on Wednesday with future targets in mind.

Let’s start with the positives. After regressing post-Royal Ascot last year, finishing only fifth when 11/8 favourite for the July Cup and then a well beaten 13th in the Haydock Sprint Cup, INISHERIN is back in the winners' enclosure. The Shamardal colt had 249 days off the track and had wind surgery during his winter break, while trainer Kevin Ryan says he "missed a month" with him during his preparations for this seasonal return in the Group 2 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes. In the context of all that, this was a pleasing return on a track that is sharp enough for a horse who has looked right at home over a stiff six furlongs; like at Ascot, where he won the Commonwealth Cup so impressively last June. He ground this out after being niggled along by Ryan Moore relatively early, the jockey’s body language ensuring Inisherin was matched at 59/1 in-running as Night Raider travelled smoothly up front. As that rival faded Flora Of Bermuda laid down the strongest challenge, but Inisherin was tough and he battled bravely up the far rail to win by a neck, nicely on top at the line. With this run under his belt a return to Royal Ascot looks a likely next port of call for the six-furlong Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over the course and distance that he won last season’s Commonwealth Cup. So far, so positive.

Full report: Inisherin (right) wins the Duke Of York

Questions He’s now trading between 5/1 and 8/1 for the Jubilee, but there are questions he still has to answer. The first one is simply a matter of is he quick enough to win a Group 1 sprint against the best speedsters around, even at a stiff track like Ascot? He got away with it at York, but this was Group 2 level and lots of things were in his favour. Night Raider went quick, very quick, resulting in a finishing speed percentage of 97.48% which suited Inisherin. They clocked a slower overall time than Rousing Encore managed in the six-furlong handicap earlier on the card. Added to that he got the box seat in the slipstream of the leader on the far rail and his closest rival, Flora Of Bermuda, had to overcome trouble in the run. If it’s quick in the July Cup he could get taken off his feet in that race again, so Ascot really does look like his best chance of adding to his current Group 1 haul - over six furlongs at least. It was interesting to read Ryan talking about supporting the newly-upgraded Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes over seven furlongs in August in Dave Ord's piece from the track, however. That could be the race for him. But there is a second question; is he good enough to strike at the top level again? Last year he looked good against his own age group, less so in open company. This was a grind against Group 2 company and for all it looked a strong heat on paper, quite a few rivals ran below par. He’ll certainly be facing better horses at Ascot where he’ll have to answer these questions if he’s to add to last year’s Commonwealth Cup win. This was a good start, a bounce back, and he’s very much trained by the right man in Kevin Ryan. All of that gives him a chance of succeeding in the Jubilee, but I'm happy to let his current antepost price sit there unbacked. He's just got a few too many questions to answer for that race at this stage for my money.

Analyst’s Eyecatchers: NAQEEB 6th – 2.10 York Reported to ‘need the run’ by our trackside live paddock team, NAQEEB ran a race full of promise on his first start for Julie Camacho in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap. The half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum was too fresh and keen out the back in the early stages under Joe Fanning, but he made an eyecatching move into contention that took him into fifth a furlong from home. He weakened a little after his early exertions and lost a place on the line to finish sixth, but he looks one to follow over 1m4f to 1m6f this season, particularly in the big field handicaps on fast ground.