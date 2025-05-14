York Wednesday review: David Ord verdict

When I returned to my laptop in the Newmarket press room after Desert Flower had won the Betfred 1000 Guineas I had a couple of lines in mind to throw into the piece.

It surrounded Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-olds. Lake Victoria’s unbeaten record had just disappeared with a bit of a whimper. The day before Expanded was one of the first beaten in the 2000.

Godolphin had completed the Guineas double, so was there a rare red warning light popping up on the Ballydoyle dashboard?

But then you remember City Of Troy, Auguste Rodin and the countless others who have gone before. You remember the actual firepower at his disposal. And you forget the line.