Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord

York Wednesday review: David Ord verdict

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Wed May 14, 2025 · 3h ago

Our man at the track on the big-race victories of Whirl and Inisherin on the opening day of the York Dante Festival.

When I returned to my laptop in the Newmarket press room after Desert Flower had won the Betfred 1000 Guineas I had a couple of lines in mind to throw into the piece.

It surrounded Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-olds. Lake Victoria’s unbeaten record had just disappeared with a bit of a whimper. The day before Expanded was one of the first beaten in the 2000.

Godolphin had completed the Guineas double, so was there a rare red warning light popping up on the Ballydoyle dashboard?

But then you remember City Of Troy, Auguste Rodin and the countless others who have gone before. You remember the actual firepower at his disposal. And you forget the line.

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING