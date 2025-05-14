Duke Of York Stakes report, video replay and reaction

Trained by Kevin Ryan and ridden by Ryan Moore, the son of Shamardal won last year's Commonwealth Cup before letting down favourite-backers in the July Cup and again in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on his final start of the season in September.

York punters kept the faith in the returning four-year-old, who was sent off 11/8 favourite although the victory wasn't completely straightforward as Inisherin came under the pump a couple of furlongs from home as Night Raider took them along at a rapid pace in the six-furlong event.

Just as eventual third Night Raider (4/1) began to fade, he drifted away from the far side rail and Inisherin took full advantage, hitting the front inside the last furlong but Flora Of Bermuda laid down her challenge at the same time on the outside.

Andrew Balding's mare, who had been made to wait for a gap at the same time that Inisherin initially found running room, stuck to her task admirably but was held by a neck at the line. Elite Status - in the second silks of winning owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum - finished fourth at odds of 11/4 under Clifford Lee.