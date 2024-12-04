Amo Racing ponder pans for You Got To Me

Kia Joorabchian has pledged to send Irish Oaks heroine You Got To Me back to Ralph Beckett – if Amo Racing’s 4.8million guineas acquisition stays in training.
The daughter of Nathaniel followed up her Curragh Classic success with second place in the Yorkshire Oaks before being below par in the St Leger. Co-owners Valmont and Newsells Park Stud opted to cash in at the end of that three-year-old campaign and big-spending Joorabchian swooped with what was the third highest price ever realised at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.
The Amo Racing chief said: “Obviously Ralph Beckett wants her back, and I said as long as he does not injure her, he can have her back! I am thinking about plans. If she stays in training, she is not a horse to take away from her current trainer, and Ralph has done a wonderful job with her.”
Joorabchian has been very active in both the yearling and mares’ markets of late, as he tries to take his Amo operation to the next level.
He added: “We are trying to do the right thing. We have to compete, and we have been trying to compete for many years and have probably burnt so much cash by trying to do it, by trying to pick the next one – why try to pick the next one when you have the one here?
“We were getting to a point that we were thinking she was overpriced but she could be very cheap in the long run. At least we know she is proven, she won the Irish Oaks amazingly.”
Leading sprinter Believing is set to remain with George Boughey after being bought by MV Magnier for 3million guineas.
The four-year-old landed the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh in July and will go in search of a first top-tier victory after being placed several times at that level, most recently when third in the Prix de l’Abbaye.
Boughey said: “We have had a few horses lately for Coolmore connections and we are delighted to have a filly to race at a high level for such a great operation. She will be back with us in her own stable, she will have a break now and then we will sit down and make a plan.”
