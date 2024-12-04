Amo Racing ponder pans for You Got To Me

The daughter of Nathaniel followed up her Curragh Classic success with second place in the Yorkshire Oaks before being below par in the St Leger. Co-owners Valmont and Newsells Park Stud opted to cash in at the end of that three-year-old campaign and big-spending Joorabchian swooped with what was the third highest price ever realised at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

The Amo Racing chief said: “Obviously Ralph Beckett wants her back, and I said as long as he does not injure her, he can have her back! I am thinking about plans. If she stays in training, she is not a horse to take away from her current trainer, and Ralph has done a wonderful job with her.”

Joorabchian has been very active in both the yearling and mares’ markets of late, as he tries to take his Amo operation to the next level.

He added: “We are trying to do the right thing. We have to compete, and we have been trying to compete for many years and have probably burnt so much cash by trying to do it, by trying to pick the next one – why try to pick the next one when you have the one here?

“We were getting to a point that we were thinking she was overpriced but she could be very cheap in the long run. At least we know she is proven, she won the Irish Oaks amazingly.”