American Bar sparks Listowel celebration for Paddy Twomey

Running in the familiar yellow and black Bond Thoroughbreds silks, she completely blew the first part of the race before displaying a smart turn of foot to win by half a length.

Bought for €300,000, the No Nay Never filly is not going to Royal Ascot but Twomey does have a plan in mind for the 13/8 favourite.

“I wanted to go to the Curragh last week but didn’t feel we were ready to start racing and that race came a bit soon for her. I was a bit nervous coming here with a debutante but the next fillies’ maiden was here,” he said.

“When you miss the break here it is usually game over but she was able to overcome it.

“We haven’t done loads with her but she has trained well all spring and I felt she was nice. She has learned a lot this week, jumped out of the stalls three times and I hope with that under her belt she is a good filly to go forwards.

“She is in the Airlie Stud Stakes on Derby weekend and I was hoping she’d do something like this today, with a view to going there.”