All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith returns with his all-weather column and has a couple of strong fancies at Kempton this evening.

All-Weather Angle: Wednesday March 26 2pts win Lady Manzor in 6.00 Kempton at 7/2 (bet365, Sky Bet, Betvictor, Betfred) 2pts win Best Rate in 7.30 Kempton at 10/3 (bet365, William Hill, 3/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There is a good card at Kempton this evening featuring several interesting handicaps and I want to start off in the Unibet Support Safer Gambling Handicap. McIntosh heads the betting on his handicap debut following a smooth victory at Wolverhampton earlier this month. He was just pushed out to win in a race which produced a solid timefigure for the grade, so you have to be positive about his chances from an opening mark of 75. However, there are a number of interesting types in opposition, not least the Amanda Perrett-trained LADY MANZOR, who has made significant strides in three starts so far.

She started 40/1 and was very much in need of the experience on her debut in a newcomers’ event at Newcastle in August, but proved a different proposition after five months off when opening her account in style at Lingfield in January. That wasn’t the strongest race of its type, but she made a good impression while still looking a work in progress, a little uneasy on the bend, but picking up well in the straight to readily quicken clear off a steady gallop. Lady Manzor was shorter in the betting but not particularly well fancied (10.29 was her Betfair SP) on her handicap debut over this course and distance three weeks ago and it was again hard not to be impressed by the manner of her victory. That race was run at a faster tempo, and she travelled fluently under a more patient ride following a slow start, cruising into contention around two furlongs out before her accomplished claimer pulled her out for a run. Her response wasn’t instant, but she quickened up well, never looking better than in the final 100 yards where she put daylight between her and her rivals. The handicapper has reacted by raising her 4lb, which doesn’t look excessive, and that rise keeps her in the same grade of handicap. A wide draw doesn’t bother me too much as she will likely be dropped in anyway, and there should be enough pace on with several prominent runners in the field. Lady Manzor is a filly on the up and I’m pretty sure she can take another step forward.

Out Now! Timeform Horses To Follow

The feature race of the night is the Unibet More Extra Place Races Handicap which sees the return of Roi de France, who was last seen finishing runner-up to Poker Face in a Listed race over a mile at this track in December. He sets the standard, but faces some more interesting rivals, notably Mount Athos, who is chasing a hat-trick of wins in this race. He is shorter than I imagined this morning, though, and it looks very open, so I’d rather wait for what I think is a very solid bet half an hour later. The horse in question is BEST RATE in the Try Unibet’s New Improved Acca Boost’s Handicap. He shaped with plenty of encouragement when third to a potentially smart type on his debut over seven furlongs at this course in October, coming from an unpromising position and doing all of his best work at the finish.

He again caught the eye on his next start upped to a mile at Lingfield next time, again ridden too patiently, still having plenty to do two furlongs out, but staying on well in the closing stages under considerate handling. That race was run in a good time, chock-full of well-bred types representing powerful yards, and is form to keep an eye on. Best Rate didn’t need to improve to open his account back over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, this time ridden more positively breaking from a wide draw, leading entering the straight and always doing enough to hold off the well-backed runner-up. That form is working out well, too, with the third and fourth both winning next time, while the fifth bolted up on handicap debut a couple of starts later. The return to a mile will be in the favour of Best Rate and there should be further improvement in him back up in trip also. There isn’t a lot of pace on paper, but he showed last time that he’s an uncomplicated type and an opening mark of 83 looks more than workable, especially for a horse with his profile. Published at 0904 GMT on 26/03/25