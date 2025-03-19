All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith returns with his all-weather column after a short break with a recap and one bet at Southwell this evening.

There has been plenty of good action on the all-weather since our last column, with Lingfield hosting their trials day at the end of February, and Wolverhampton laying on an excellent card the weekend before the Cheltenham. A notable race which stood out at Lingfield was the BetMGM AWC 3 Year Old Trial Handicap which was won in grand style by So Darn Hot. He impressed when winning over the same distance at Newcastle on his previous start, and he followed up in similar fashion, displaying a good turn of foot to quickly settle matters in the straight having travelled well into contention. He was closed down in the final furlong by the thriving Carbine Harvester, but he never looked like reeling in So Darn Hot and the Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained three-year-old will head to Finals Day on Good Friday with leading claims following a 6lb rise in the weights, especially as the more galloping nature of Newcastle will suit him better. Another horse from the same race who is also interesting with an eye to Finals Day is Marchogion, who was backed at long odds and finished his race well from an unpromising position. He had completed a simple task in style at Southwell the time before, but didn’t look obviously well treated back in handicap company, though he improved a chunk, travelling better than most and finishing with running left. Marchogion also clocked the fastest closing two-furlong sectional (22.35), over 0.2 seconds quicker than the winner, and he will be 4lb better off with So Darn Hot should the two meet again on Good Friday. It’s conceivable to think he can overturn that form and it will be interesting to see how the market is priced up if the rematch materialises, with the stiffer, more galloping track of Newcastle sure to suit Marchogion better, too (replay below).

The Horse Watchers have had an excellent few weeks on the all-weather, as well, with Symbol of Light confirming himself a smart artificial surfaces performer when winning the BGM Lincoln Trial Handicap and Royal Zabeel also taking the step up in class in his stride when successful in the BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes (Listed), both at Wolverhampton. Royal Zabeel will reportedly be saved for a campaign on turf now, but Symbol of Light will head to the mile on Finals Day in an attempt to better his effort 12 months ago from a career-high mark of 105. It is another horse owned by The Horse Watchers who makes more appeal with a view to Good Friday, though, and that is Penzance, who showed the benefit of his Lingfield run on trials day when resuming winning ways at Chelmsford last week. He proved another shrewd purchase for connections last season, rattling off a quick four-timer on the all-weather before finishing runner-up to now very smart Elegant Man in the Easter Classic on Good Friday. Penzance didn’t continue in such a rich vein of form switched to turf last summer, but he dropped in the weights as a result, and his last two efforts suggest he’s back in top form now. His Chelmsford success should ensure he gets a run in the Easter Classic next month and he will be 1lb lower in the weights than 12 months ago. Penzance will also arrive a relatively fresher horse this time around, too, and unlikely to bump into a horse of the calibre of Elegant Man, he is definitely one to have on the shortlist from a mark which looks attractive based on the pick of his efforts. Click here to add horses to your Sporting Life My Stable

A selection for this evening It is a rare Wednesday without a Kempton evening fixture this week but there is a trappy card at Southwell. All the money this morning in the Gamble Responsibly At BetUk Handicap has been for Tortured Soul, who represents leading all-weather trainer Tony Carroll. His claims are there for all to see, but whether he’s a bet at a general 5/4 I’m not sure. That sustained support has resulted in BEARAWAY to drift out in the betting and he looks the one to be with. He’s made an excellent start for new trainer Simon Pearce, winning three of his four starts for the yard and beaten only a neck by another well-treated rival in the other.

The style of his latest success at Lingfield last month suggests he can win again, too, not that well away from the stalls, but soon settled in mid-division and travelling through his race like a horse at the top of his game. Bearaway made smooth headway three wide on the home turn to challenge entering the straight and was soon in the lead, closed down by the runner-up in the final furlong but pulling out more once that horse got to his girths. He steps back up to a mile and a half this evening, but I shouldn’t think that will be a problem (he has form over further) and he should get a good tow into the race from Gozo. A subsequent 3lb rise in the weights leaves him well treated on the pick of his form (has won from this mark in the past) and, clearly at the top of his game, he seems sure to launch another bold bid for a trainer who continues in form. Preview posted at 0955 GMT on 19/03/2025