Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The Notable Speech team after his 2000 Guineas success
The Notable Speech team after his 2000 Guineas success

‘All systems go’ for Notable Speech ahead of Rosallion rematch

By Sporting Life
19:50 · SUN June 09, 2024

William Buick is relishing the next instalment of Notable Speech and Rosallion’s one-mile rivalry when the two 2000 Guineas winners meet in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Godolphin number one was the man on board Charlie Appleby’s Newmarket hero when he showed a blistering turn of foot to account for Richard Hannon’s charge in the opening Classic of the summer.

That race had a strong visual look to it and results since have only helped confirm that view, none more so than Rosallion gaining Classic redemption at the Curragh in the Irish equivalent.

Now the duo are set to clash once again on the opening day of the Royal meeting, in a race that promises to be one of the highlights of the whole week.

Buick told Racing TV: “I’ve been looking forward to riding him again since the Guineas and it’s all systems go for what is possibly the race of the season, you just have to look forward to it.

“I was impressed with Rosallion in Ireland and I thought Sean (Levey, jockey) gave him a very good ride. I thought he did well to get up when he did and he is a top-class miler, so the rematch is on.

“I haven’t ridden a miler that did what Notable Speech did that day in the Guineas. It was a huge performance he put in that day and you don’t see that very often. He is hugely exciting."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo