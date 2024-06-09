‘All systems go’ for Notable Speech ahead of Rosallion rematch

The Godolphin number one was the man on board Charlie Appleby’s Newmarket hero when he showed a blistering turn of foot to account for Richard Hannon’s charge in the opening Classic of the summer.

That race had a strong visual look to it and results since have only helped confirm that view, none more so than Rosallion gaining Classic redemption at the Curragh in the Irish equivalent.

Now the duo are set to clash once again on the opening day of the Royal meeting, in a race that promises to be one of the highlights of the whole week.

Buick told Racing TV: “I’ve been looking forward to riding him again since the Guineas and it’s all systems go for what is possibly the race of the season, you just have to look forward to it.

“I was impressed with Rosallion in Ireland and I thought Sean (Levey, jockey) gave him a very good ride. I thought he did well to get up when he did and he is a top-class miler, so the rematch is on.

“I haven’t ridden a miler that did what Notable Speech did that day in the Guineas. It was a huge performance he put in that day and you don’t see that very often. He is hugely exciting."