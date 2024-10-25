Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Doncaster Futurity Trophy

With Champions Day in the rear view mirror, you could be forgiven for giving the jumping your full attention. Hold hard. The final domestic Group 1 of the season takes place at Doncaster, and we have a wonderful race in prospect for the William Hill Futurity Stakes. The headline grabber here would be a win for Wimbledon Hawkeye who is trained by James Owen.

He has only held a full flat licence for just over a year and his rise has felt meteoric, but Owen has already been a multiple champion trainer of purebred Arabians, rode many point to point winners, had a successful pre-training business and started out training under rules with NH horses with his first winners in May 2023. He then branched out onto the flat which has also been hugely successful. So not a flash in the pan.

He clearly has the magic touch though and Wimbledon Hawkeye has been a great advert for the yard. The colt is by Kameko who himself won the Futurity when it was run on the all-weather at Newcastle in 2019. Wimbledon Hawkeye is bidding to follow in the footsteps of Elm Park who won the Royal Lodge before adding this Group 1 to his two year old tally.

Delacroix is his closest market rival and is trained by a master in Aidan O’Brien who has won this race an incredible eleven times before. Delacroix won the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last time out which is the same successful route as last year’s Futurity winner Ancient Wisdom.

The latter was trained by Charlie Appleby who this time round is represented by Anno Domini. He’s hard to weigh up having run in, and won, two novice contests so far.

That’s the same path as Detain, whose wins have come at Kempton by a cumulative distance of nine lengths.

Hotazhell has more experience than his rivals with five runs under his belt and Jessica Harrington’s colt won’t mind conditions.

Royal Playwright comes from a fabulous Jeff Smith family as he’s a son on Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen. His trainer Andrew Balding has a good record in the race having won it twice. Nebras also has the weight of family expectation to deal with, as he’s a half-brother to Nashwa, he’s inexperienced with just one run and win under his belt.

Seaplane is the outsider and looks to have work to do - Billy Loughnane takes the ride. The riding sensation has much to look forward to with a trip to the Breeders’ Cup around the corner.

I think it’s devilishly difficult but will go for a fairytale for James Owen with Wimbledon Hawkeye who is 5/2 favourite with Sky Bet.