Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond reflects on the Frankie Dettori U-turn and the Grand National changes before getting stuck into two days of quality jumps action at Chepstow.

Frankie goes to Hollywood Well, it’s all going on this week, isn’t it? Firstly, Frankie Dettori announced he would ride on in America next year for the most widely rumoured U-turn in horseracing. He enjoyed a successful stint in California last winter and at one point during that spell I interviewed him on Sky Sports Racing. It was clear that for Dettori a change was as good as a rest, and he was thriving on the lifestyle out there. He’s riding as well as ever, revelling in the attention and is making an awful lot of money. He discussed the decision to continue in the US with his family and he has got through the visa process successfully, so it’s all systems go.

Frankie Dettori applauds the York crowd

There’s no doubt that Frankie thought this was going to be his final year, but given the success he’s enjoyed, no one could blame him for going back on his word. Frankie spoke on Thursday morning and explained that he must do the right thing by himself. He’s spot on of course. No matter what, it’s important to be content with your own decisions and do the right thing by you. Good luck to him I say. It does take the gloss off his retirement tour somewhat, and places at upcoming glitzy occasions may not be quite so sought after, albeit they will be fun events, nonetheless. Maybe now is the time to get an antepost bet on Frankie winning the Kentucky Derby?! Of course, he won’t be lost to British racing fans thanks to the extensive Stateside coverage on Sky. Grand plans Then, Aintree announced sweeping changes to the Grand National which makes the race a completely different animal to the race many of us grew up with. Don’t get me wrong, the world has changed, and things need to evolve. The contest came under even more scrutiny in April due to the reckless protestors but also due to fatalities. You can’t eliminate that risk sadly, but maybe these tweaks will ensure they are further reduced. The field size has been reduced to 34 and the first fence will be moved to shorten the run up to it. The minimum rating of the runners has also been raised, amongst other tweaks. Many are calling this the death knell of the famous race but those of us immersed in the industry need to try and see the bigger picture and how it looks to the outside world. It will still be an incredible spectacle and the biggest betting event of the year.

Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma spoke well after the news broke and explained the process of making these changes and about the need to preserve the heritage and history of this great race. One thing I do know, if we don’t evolve, we’ll die, and sooner rather than later. Moving on from those two news stories and to the Jumps Season Opener at Chepstow this Friday and Saturday. I love this time of year and am looking forward to heading there. I’ve had a good look at the cards for both days and here’s a list of the horses I hope can run well. Friday Good Boy Bobby (1.35pm) – Hasn’t won for almost two years but this likeable veteran has dropped to an attractive mark. It’s a vote of confidence that he was retained by his trainer, Nigel Twiston-Davies at the sales in May for £50,000. Captain Teague (2.10pm) – The highest placed finisher in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham festival and an exciting recruit to hurdling for the champion trainer, Paul Nicholls. The fact he starts out over hurdles in this grade 2 speaks volumes and Nicholls has won this eight times in the past with the likes of Valley Henry, Silviniaco Conti and most recently with McFabulous. Ioupy Collonges (3.23) – Another for Nicholls, and another horse that was bought by his trainer at the Horses In Training Sales to stay in the yard. The new owners had to stretch to £165,000 to keep this five-year-old, who makes his chasing debut here. Lebowski and Front View (4.33pm) – Two horses to watch in this. Lebowski makes his debut for Lucinda Russell who has her team in superb form. He looks fairly handicapped. The other lad was sent off favourite for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham festival. He’s much lower in the weights now and any market support would be significant.

