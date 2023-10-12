Frankie Dettori retirement U-turn: Top jockey will ride on in America

The 52-year-old was set to hang up his saddle at the end of 2023, with his final rides in the UK scheduled to be on British Champions Day next Saturday.

However, a successful ‘farewell tour’ has prompted the Italian jockey to carry on, primarily in the United States, but also with mounts in the Middle East.

Dettori, who was in London on Thursday to mark what his final day riding in the UK on Champions Day at Ascot, told the Nick Luck Daily podcast: “I announced my retirement 10 months ago, I thought that would give me plenty of time to say my farewells and then I headed to California.

“I had an amazing four months there, finished second in the standings, it was amazing.

“I then came back to Europe, won the Guineas, had Royal Ascot wins and other big wins and that tickled my emotions.

“Now, as we come to October 21, what will be my final day in England, I had second thoughts, discussed with my wife and my parents that I want to carry on a little bit longer in California, where I had such a lovely winter."