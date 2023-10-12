Randox Grand National comment | Battle lines drawn as National goes under the knife again

Graham Cunningham reflects on the latest raft of changes to the Randox Grand National before issuing a stark warning to the Jockey Club custodians.

Where is the official line? Where’s your line? What’s my line? And when does a sport that seldom feels secure in its own skin decide to hold the line?

Corach Rambler's owners celebrate

There will come a day when those who govern the world’s most famous chase must draw a line and say: ‘This is the Grand National. It can never be free of risk but we believe it represents a fair challenge for experienced horses who satisfy strict entry conditions.’ But that day feels some way off after the latest round of changes were announced this morning - and the news cycle that will crank into gear is all too familiar. Well-meaning officials will assert that further change is essential to ensure the Aintree showpiece aligns with increasingly delicate 21st century sensibilities. Grizzled veterans will adopt a Grandpa Simpson ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’ stance, pining for a never-to-return time when the National represented a vastly more demanding test than it does today. And bold young lads who profess to be devastated when a well-known horse gets killed will fire up their content cannons before moving on to the next good thing in short order. But those who prefer facts and logic to kneejerk emotion won’t take long to ask several key questions about this latest review. The first involves cutting the number of runners from 40 to 34, a severe trim by any standards and one that could have left two recent winners – Auroras Encore and Minella Times - one shy of making the cut had it been implemented a decade ago. Now you may think that depriving Ryan Mania of a career-defining moment and Rachael Blackmore an unforgettable place in sporting history would be a price worth paying for a safer Grand National…. But is a smaller field size really the key to increased safety?

Rachael Blackmore celebrates her historic Randox Grand National victory

The logic is seductive but it’s an inconvenient and significant truth that attrition rates in the Topham and Foxhunters’ Chase – run with appreciably smaller fields over much shorter distances – have been higher than in the National over the last ten years. And the last decade is clearly the only sample that matters. That phase started with a major revamp prompted by the loss of Gold Cup hero Synchronised and northern star According To Pete in 2012 and those responsible for the radical re-design of numerous key fences banked a precious dividend. The following six Nationals were fatality free as fallers reduced appreciably year on year and the fact that the next National horse to depart at the once-fearsome Becher’s will be the first since 2018 is a stat that continues to boggle the mind. But one king metric trumps all others in this eternal debate and the recent fates of five hapless horses have brought us to the latest suite of changes that include a shorter run to the first, an earlier off time and additional irrigation measures. Progress it may be - but further change begs further questions: Would Up For Review (brought down at the first in 2019) have found a clear passage with six fewer runners to contend with? Would The Long Mile and Discorama (pulled up in 2021 and 2022) have come back safely granted an earlier off time and ‘optimal ground conditions?’ Would a shorter run to the first have helped Eclair Surf (fell at the third in 2022) get beyond the dangerous early fences? And would the lengthy delay and febrile atmosphere caused by Animal Rising disruptors have stopped Hill Sixteen (fell at the first in 2023) hitting the deck for the first time in his life? Hold or fold?

Animal Rising activists outside the gates at Aintree