The Randox Grand National field will shrink to 34 runners amongst a host of changes in time for 2024 renewal

The height of Fence 11 will be reduced by two inches (from 5ft to 4ft 10in) on take-off side, with some ‘levelling off’ on landing side to reduce the height of the drop. Foam and rubber toe boards will be introduced on every fence plus more investment in pop-up irrigation to allow for more effective watering of the course. The walkways in the paddock will also be widened.

Investment is to be made in further developments to the course infrastructure. Alterations to the alignment of running rail on the inside of the Grand National course will be done with the aim of assisting with the early capture of loose horses.

Another change is the race time being brought forward from it’s current 5.15 position to earlier in the day to try and present “the best possible ground conditions”. This will be finalised after discussion with ITV.

The first fence is to be moved 60 yards closer to the start and a standing start will be implemented this year too, both measures to try and reduce the speed of the horses to first obstacle – something the Jockey Club says evidence shows has increased in the last ten years.

The Jockey Club said in a press release that insights from independent research papers, combined with their own internal analysis of jump races, evidences a direct correlation between the number of runners in a race and the risk of falling.

Pre-race checks to be developed further

In terms of ensuring the horses participating are in the best condition to do so, the Jockey Club say they are continuing to develop the pre-race veterinary protocols, working alongside the BHA.

The minimum handicap rating for all horses running in the Grand National will be raised to 130. This is an increase from the current minimum rating of 125 and brings the Grand National minimum handicap rating in line with Grade One races, which are also 130.

The Grand National Review Panel, a group of industry experts who assess the suitability of every horse entered to run over the Grand National fences, will further enhance its procedures to closely scrutinise horses entered in the race that have made jumping errors in 50% or more of their last eight races, before allowing them to run.

There was one fatality in the 2023 race. Hill Sixteen, died after sustaining a fatal injury at the first fence.

Measures down to ‘relentless focus on welfare’

Nevin Truesdale, Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, said the changes to the Grand National are part of the organisation’s “relentless focus on welfare”.

He said: “The Randox Grand National is the most iconic race in the world and one which transcends our sport. It is part of the fabric of British sporting life alongside the likes of Wimbledon, the FA Cup and the Open golf and is loved and watched by millions of people all over the world every year. For many it is also their introduction to horseracing and I believe that a competitive, fair and safe Randox Grand National is one of the best ways of ensuring the sport continues to thrive for generations to come and remains an important part of Britain’s culture and economy.

“That means our sport, like many other sports have done, needs to recognise when action needs to be taken to evolve because the safety and care of horses and jockeys will always be our number one priority. In making these changes at Aintree we are underlining our relentless focus on welfare and our commitment to powering the future of British racing.”

Aintree clerk explains decision-making process

Sulekha Varma, The Jockey Club’s North West Head of Racing and Clerk of the Course at Aintree, led the review process and oversees all aspects of the racing surface, fences and pre-race preparatory areas for participants.

Explaining the decision-making process, she said: “The welfare of our racehorses and jockeys is our number one priority at Aintree and we have invested significantly in equine welfare over many years. We continually review the Grand National and following an in-depth, evidence-based review process this year, we are announcing several changes as part of its continued evolution.

“One of our key areas of focus is reducing the risk of incidents during the race. We know from research papers and internal analysis of jump races that there is a direct correlation between the number of runners and the risk of falling, unseating or being brought down. However, we also must consider that reducing the field size by too great a number could create a faster race and have an adverse impact in terms of safety. Using the information available to us and considering the experiences of participants, our conclusion is that 34 should be the maximum number of runners in the race which we hope will result in the least number of incidents."

Explaining some of the other updates to the race conditions, Varma added: “Another key area of our focus was addressing the start of the race and implementing change to slow down its earliest stages. Relocating the first fence will reduce the opportunity to build up too much speed on the approach and re-introducing the standing start should also help to reduce speed.

“We also considered the start time of the race, which was traditionally much earlier in the afternoon but changed to 5.15pm in 2016. While this has helped build excitement among the crowd throughout the afternoon, it has proved challenging in managing the ground. Returning to an earlier race time was recommended by both the BHA Executive and Horse Welfare Board in their feedback.

“The benefits and relevance of the pre-race parade of horses in front of the grandstand was also brought into question. We hope that allowing jockeys to canter their horses in front of the stands at their own pace will help create a calmer environment during the build-up to the race.”

BHA: National ‘The world’s greatest horse race’

Julie Harrington, Chief Executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), said: “The Grand National is the world’s greatest horse race. It has maintained that status through the years, in part, because of the developments and changes that have been made to it. These changes have enabled it to move with the times and maintain public support while also ensuring that it remains a unique, thrilling spectacle and the ultimate test of a racehorse.

“The package of measures which will be introduced for next year’s race seeks to strike this crucial balance, and the BHA endorses them in full.”

Professor Chris Proudman, Professor of Veterinary Clinical Science at the University of Surrey, said: “As a veterinary professional, committed to the welfare of animals and specialising in horses, I commend the significant modifications to the Grand National. Making changes to such a famous race requires evidence and judgement. These changes will make considerable strides towards enhancing equine welfare for all participants – it’s the right and responsible action to take.”

Two-time National winner Russell backs changes