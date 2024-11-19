Alex Hammond blog: Haydock and Ascot preview

Our columnist returns, looking back at Cheltenham last weekend and ahead to Ascot, Haydock and Punchestown on Saturday.
It’s always devastating to lose a horse and for three to have lost their lives on Sunday was desperate. I came into racing because of my love for the horse and have experienced the loss of an equine friend on the track at first hand. It’s truly awful.
My condolences go to everyone involved with Abuffalosoldier, Bangers And Cash and Napper Tandy. This is a risk
sport, and the risks are mitigated as much as possible but it’s impossible to eliminate them entirely. I’ve also had a horse die of a heart attack whilst turned out in a field, it happens at rest too. I don’t have the answers to appease everyone unfortunately.
I know Imagine was well beaten in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on his debut for Harry Derham but he wasn’t suited by the ground. Whilst Cheltenham did a great job with the racing surface it was officially described as good, and this lad prefers it much softer. He remains an exciting addition to Derham’s team.
Another horse I was looking forward to seeing was Leader In The Park. The Ben Pauling trained six-year-old was making his chasing debut in Sunday’s novices’ limited handicap chase and faced some stiff opposition for his first look at a fence in public. He could only finish fifth of the seven starters and six finishers, but is entitled to come on for his first run for seven months. I suspect slightly easier ground may help him too.
Of those that won then East India Dock and Burdett Road were great advertisements for James Owen’s skills as a trainer. The Gredley family have plenty to look forward to with that duo.
I always look forward to Ascot. From the wonderful coffee when I arrive, to the prestige and status of the venue and the quality racing. There’s never a bad day at Ascot. I’m lucky enough to be working there on Saturday and am hoping the rain/snow that’s around will make for some proper jumping ground because it’s about time we got some bigger, more competitive fields. People are talking about Christmas for goodness sake!
As for the racing the 1965 Chase and Ascot Hurdle feature as two Grade Two contests. Last year’s 1965 Chase winner Pic D’Orhy is market leader. The race lost its gloss in 2023 when Shishkin refused to race, and he was handed an easy opportunity. It won’t be as straightforward this time round. Djelo is the one for me at this stage for Venetia Williams. His second place behind JPR One in the Haldon Gold Cup was a decent warm up for this. This 2m5f trip is the furthest he has tackled but I think it’ll help not hinder him.
Paul Nicholls won both feature races last year and he also brings Blueking D’Oroux back for another crack at the Ascot Hurdle. Golden Ace may prove a formidable opponent though with Jeremy Scott’s mare bidding to maintain her unbeaten record over hurdles on her seasonal return.
I fancied Martator when he won at Ascot at the beginning of this month, and he looks to have a good chance of adding to that in the Hurst Park Handicap Chase. He’s won on all types of ground so should be versatile whatever happens with the weather.
Dan Skelton has approached this season differently with Grey Dawning. He says he has him more tuned up for this return to action and expects he’ll be fit and firing.
When analysing races the tendency is to try and find something to beat the favourite to unearth some value. If he’s as tuned up as reported, then I can’t look beyond him. The yard is already on 90 winners for the new season with over £1m in prize money in the bag. Dan means business!
So do his title rivals Paul Nicholls and current champion Willie Mullins though. Mullins has supplemented Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno into the Betfair Chase, but the horse hasn’t quite gone on from his novice chasing form yet. Gold Tweet is intriguing. He’s trained in France by Gab Leenders, who won the cross-country race at Cheltenham last weekend with Sweet David. Gold Tweet is already a winner in the UK having taken the Cleeve Hurdle in January 2023 and he’s been mixing it with the best chasers in France. He may be overpriced.
It’s the time of year that the big names start to appear and the onset of weather more akin to November should encourage trainers to unleash their stars. Exciting times.
The Morgiana Hurdle on Saturday looks State Man’s for the taking and his price reflects that. Regardless of those odds it will be an achievement to win this race three times in a row. Limestone Lad and Hurricane Fly have previously done so, so he’d be in excellent company.
The John Durkan Memorial is another of the prestigious races at Punchestown this weekend. Galopin Des Champs is bidding to give Willie Mullins his tenth winner in the Grade One having provided him with his ninth in 2022. He’s not his only entry though with Fact To File among other possible contenders. Last year’s winner Fastorslow is also an intended runner for Martin Brassil. The picture will become clearer as the weekend draws nearer.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.