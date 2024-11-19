Alex Hammond blog: Haydock and Ascot preview

Our columnist returns, looking back at Cheltenham last weekend and ahead to Ascot, Haydock and Punchestown on Saturday.

Alex, you’re first and foremost a lover of horses. How do you make sense of the loss of three horses at Cheltenham on Sunday? It’s always devastating to lose a horse and for three to have lost their lives on Sunday was desperate. I came into racing because of my love for the horse and have experienced the loss of an equine friend on the track at first hand. It’s truly awful. My condolences go to everyone involved with Abuffalosoldier, Bangers And Cash and Napper Tandy. This is a risk sport, and the risks are mitigated as much as possible but it’s impossible to eliminate them entirely. I’ve also had a horse die of a heart attack whilst turned out in a field, it happens at rest too. I don’t have the answers to appease everyone unfortunately. Which horses are in your notebook following the three days? I know Imagine was well beaten in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on his debut for Harry Derham but he wasn’t suited by the ground. Whilst Cheltenham did a great job with the racing surface it was officially described as good, and this lad prefers it much softer. He remains an exciting addition to Derham’s team. Another horse I was looking forward to seeing was Leader In The Park. The Ben Pauling trained six-year-old was making his chasing debut in Sunday’s novices’ limited handicap chase and faced some stiff opposition for his first look at a fence in public. He could only finish fifth of the seven starters and six finishers, but is entitled to come on for his first run for seven months. I suspect slightly easier ground may help him too. Of those that won then East India Dock and Burdett Road were great advertisements for James Owen’s skills as a trainer. The Gredley family have plenty to look forward to with that duo.

How much are you looking forward to Ascot this weekend? I always look forward to Ascot. From the wonderful coffee when I arrive, to the prestige and status of the venue and the quality racing. There’s never a bad day at Ascot. I’m lucky enough to be working there on Saturday and am hoping the rain/snow that’s around will make for some proper jumping ground because it’s about time we got some bigger, more competitive fields. People are talking about Christmas for goodness sake! As for the racing the 1965 Chase and Ascot Hurdle feature as two Grade Two contests. Last year’s 1965 Chase winner Pic D’Orhy is market leader. The race lost its gloss in 2023 when Shishkin refused to race, and he was handed an easy opportunity. It won’t be as straightforward this time round. Djelo is the one for me at this stage for Venetia Williams. His second place behind JPR One in the Haldon Gold Cup was a decent warm up for this. This 2m5f trip is the furthest he has tackled but I think it’ll help not hinder him. Paul Nicholls won both feature races last year and he also brings Blueking D’Oroux back for another crack at the Ascot Hurdle. Golden Ace may prove a formidable opponent though with Jeremy Scott’s mare bidding to maintain her unbeaten record over hurdles on her seasonal return. I fancied Martator when he won at Ascot at the beginning of this month, and he looks to have a good chance of adding to that in the Hurst Park Handicap Chase. He’s won on all types of ground so should be versatile whatever happens with the weather. Grey Dawning favourite for the Betfair Chase – how do you see the race? Dan Skelton has approached this season differently with Grey Dawning. He says he has him more tuned up for this return to action and expects he’ll be fit and firing. When analysing races the tendency is to try and find something to beat the favourite to unearth some value. If he’s as tuned up as reported, then I can’t look beyond him. The yard is already on 90 winners for the new season with over £1m in prize money in the bag. Dan means business! So do his title rivals Paul Nicholls and current champion Willie Mullins though. Mullins has supplemented Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno into the Betfair Chase, but the horse hasn’t quite gone on from his novice chasing form yet. Gold Tweet is intriguing. He’s trained in France by Gab Leenders, who won the cross-country race at Cheltenham last weekend with Sweet David. Gold Tweet is already a winner in the UK having taken the Cleeve Hurdle in January 2023 and he’s been mixing it with the best chasers in France. He may be overpriced.