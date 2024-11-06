Alex Hammond Blog and Weekend Racing Tips

The Sky Sports Racing presenter reflects on some of the biggest performances and news stories before providing some early weekend thoughts.

It wasn’t to be for City Of Troy, but what were your Breeders’ Cup highlights? We so wanted him to fulfil expectations, but it wasn’t to be. A familiar tale in horse racing and this event is a tough ask at the end of a long season for a turf horse. Overall, he’s been a fabulous racehorse, but he doesn’t fall into the exceptional category reserved for the few. Away from that, a horse that did live up to the hype was Lake Victoria. The chat before the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf at Del Mar suggested defeat was out of the question, and the confidence wasn’t misplaced on this occasion. Her dam Quiet Reflection was a dual Group 1-winning sprinter for Karl Burke and Lake Victoria is by super-sire Frankel, so what a commodity she will be in time in the breeding paddocks. The Coolmore team paid 2.1m guineas for Quiet Reflection at the sales seven years ago and what an addition she has been to their broodmare band. Lake Victoria came to the States unbeaten in her four previous starts and it was a bold move to send her across for this race having won the Cheveley Park Stakes on her previous start over six furlongs, and the Moyglare the time before that over seven. Tactically, she’s incredibly versatile and you can upgrade the Breeders’ Cup win as she didn’t get the smoothest of passages either. I’m not one for jumping on antepost this far in advance but it’s no shock to see her as Sky Bet’s 5/2 favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas.

Horse Racing Podcast: From LA to Doncaster

Less than an hour and a half after her win, trainer Aidan O’Brien became the joint winning-most trainer in Breeders’ Cup history, drawing level with US racing Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, thanks to the win of Henri Matisse in the Juvenile Turf. Quite the achievement for an Irish trainer to take on the Americans so successfully in their own back yard. He won’t rest until he gets that Breeders’ Cup Classic prize, though. Maybe they’ll construct a dirt gallop at Ballydoyle to leave no stone unturned! O’Brien aside, Ralph Beckett isn’t making a bad job of this training lark, is he? Starlust’s 20/1 win in the Turf Sprint was another great advertisement of his skills and Rossa Ryan’s brilliant season continued thanks to his association with the trainer. The Arc-winning duo had a tentative wait when an objection was lodged in the immediate aftermath of the win, but after Rossa stuck 50p in the meter and had a chat with the stewards, all was well. At the time of writing, Ryan has ridden 46 winners from 209 rides for Beckett in the UK this year, at a strike rate of 22%. Rebel’s Romance deserves a mention too after his win in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. His record now stands at 15 wins from 22 starts and those victories have come in the UK, Dubai, Germany, America, Qatar, and Hong Kong. He’s earned over £9.1m in win and place prize money and is a fine advertisement for his trainer Charlie Appleby.

The curtain comes down on the turf Flat season at Doncaster on Saturday – what have been your favourite moments of the campaign? How long have you got? Charyn has been a personal highlight for me having tipped him up for the Doncaster Mile back in March and basically followed him blindly ever since. I feel his two defeats can be excused due to the nature of those races, and it was a relief to see him win the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day after an overconfident ride from Silvestre de Sousa, who despite that unnecessary confidence at Ascot has struck up a great relationship with him. Everyone loves a stayer and Kyprios is king of that division having swept aside all his opposition this season and it’s been incredible to see what he can achieve, particularly after such a severe injury which reportedly saw him almost lose his life. Another horse that has given us plenty of entertainment having returned from serious injury is Bradsell, and he retires to stud now having added two more Group 1s to his record. I’m sure he’ll be hugely popular in the breeding shed with his tough nature and incredible speed. It’s a shame Rosallion had his season cut short as we were denied some mouthwatering clashes with other leading milers in the second half of the season. We have him to look forward to next year though, which is exciting.

Sean Levey gives Rosallion a pat after his Royal Ascot win