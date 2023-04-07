Sporting Life
Jonbon is on his own at Sandown

Aintree Thursday runners: Strong entry for day one of Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Thursday

By Sporting Life
14:06 · FRI April 07, 2023

Check out the star-studded entries for day one of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Thursday.

Latest Aintree going (correct 1330 BST on 07/04/2023)

  • Chase & Hurdle (Mildmay Course): Good
  • Grand National Course: Good, Good to Soft (in places)

There was 1.2mm of rain on Wednesday and 1.8mm on Thursday. The forecast is for dry conditions with plenty of sunshine from today through to Sunday. There is the prospect of further rain, perhaps heavy at times, on Monday. Conditions are predicted to remain unsettled next week, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers.

Strong entry for opening day

Jonbon, who lost his unbeaten record over fences when second to El Fabiolo in the Sporting Life Arkle, is set to step up to two-and-a-half miles for the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices Chase at Aintree on Thursday.

His owner JP McManus has a strong opening day team for the fixture as he's also set to run JCB Triumph Hurdle third Zenta in the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.

Constiitution Hill will be long odds-on to maintain his unbeaten record in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle but Shishkin faces a strong field as he steps up to three miles in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl.

Grand National Memories with Phil Turner

Full list of Thursday entries

1:45pm Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y

Banbridge (IRE) 7 Mr R. A. Bartlett Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Brides Hill (IRE) 6 Brides Hill Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Complete Unknown (IRE) 7 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls

Datsalrightgino (GER) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Hang In There (IRE) 9 Tim Syder & Andrew Gemmell Emma Lavelle

Jonbon (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Marvel de Cerisy (FR) 6 Mr C. B. Woods Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Mighty Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Notlongtillmay 7 Mr Alan Rogers L J Morgan Adam Wedge

Raffle Ticket 9 Countess Cathcart Mel Rowley Alex Edwards

Saint Roi (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sholokjack (IRE) 7 Sullivan Bloodstock & Hughes Crowley Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls

Straw Fan Jack 8 Mr Graham Wilson Sheila Lewis

Unexpected Party (FR) 8 O'Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton

Visionarian (IRE) 8 Mr Basil Holian Peter Fahey Ireland

16 entries

6 Irish-trained

2:20pm Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 209y

Afadil (FR) 4 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls

Bo Zenith (FR) 4 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore

Chaos Control (IRE) 4 Oakman Racing Club Stuart Edmunds Ciaran Gethings

Greyval (FR) 4 The Oakley Partnership Fergal O'Brien

Jazzy Matty (FR) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jipcot (FR) 4 The Megsons Ben Pauling Kielan Woods

Nusret 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland Daryl Jacob

Pawapuri 4 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Nicky Henderson

Perseus Way (IRE) 4 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore

Polyphonic (IRE) 4 Honestly Racing Milton Harris

Rightsotom (GER) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland

Sarsons Risk (IRE) 4 Mr R. S. Brookhouse B F Brookhouse Robert Dunne

Scriptwriter (IRE) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris

Sir Allen 4 Eight Star Syndicate A. Slattery Ireland

Zenta (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

15 entries

5 Irish-trained

2:55pm Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y

Ahoy Senor (IRE) 8 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell

A Plus Tard (FR) 9 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Bravemansgame (FR) 8 John Dance and Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls

Conflated (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Eldorado Allen (FR) 9 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell

Ga Law (FR) 7 The Footie Partnership Jamie Snowden Jonathan Burke

Hitman (FR) 7 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls

Shishkin (IRE) 9 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville

8 entries

2 Irish-trainer

3:30pm William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

Brewin'upastorm (IRE) 10 Mrs Barbara Hester Olly Murphy

Constitution Hill 6 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville

Epatante (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Fil Dor (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

I Like To Move It 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Itchy Feet (FR) 9 The Sherington Partnership Olly Murphy

Knappers Hill (IRE) 7 Mr P K Barber and Mr P J Vogt Paul Nicholls

Meet And Greet (IRE) 7 Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited Oliver McKiernan Ireland

Sceau Royal (FR) 11 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Alan King Daryl Jacob

Sharjah (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Zanahiyr (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

11 entries

4 Irish-trained

4:05pm Randox Foxhunters' Chase 2m 5f 19y

Ami Desbois (FR) 13 12 0 L Gill & Reserved Judgement Partnership Fergal O'Brien

Bennys King (IRE) 12 12 0 Mezzone Family Dan Skelton

Cat Tiger (FR) 9 12 0 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls

Coastal Tiep (FR) 11 12 0 Jetmac Syndicate S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Cousin Pascal (FR) 11 12 0 Mr Nathan Richards J. J. O'Shea

Crypto (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams

Dalahast (FR) 10 12 0 Mr A. B. Leyshon A. B. Leyshon

Dento des Obeaux (FR) 10 12 0 Mr Liam Gibney Patrick Eugene Turley Ireland

Dieu Vivant (FR) 10 12 0 Mr P. Chesters Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Dorking Cock (IRE) 9 12 0 S. R. B. Crawford S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Dressedforsuccess 10 12 0 Mr James Latham James Latham

Drop Flight (FR) 8 12 0 Mr N. Sutton S. Loxton

Envoye Special (FR) 9 12 0 Mrs P. Bunter Keiran Burke

Famous Clermont (FR) 8 12 0 Biddiscombe, Rousell, Collins & Rogers C. R. Barber

Fier Jaguen (FR) 8 12 0 Mr Julian Sherriff Bradley Gibbs

I K Brunel 9 12 0 The I K Brunel Partnership Alan Hill

Its On The Line (IRE) 6 12 0 Emmet Mullins Emmet Mullins Ireland

Latenightpass 10 12 0 Mrs P. A. Ellis T. Ellis Miss Gina Andrews

Lough Derg Spirit (IRE) 11 12 0 Ms Catherine Murphy D. P. Murphy Ireland

Magic Saint (FR) 9 12 0 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls Miss Olive Nicholls

Matts Commission (IRE) 10 12 0 Mrs Rita Williams Jack Teal

Mighty Stowaway (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr N. Sutton Alan Hill

Not That Fuisse (FR) 10 12 0 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton

Oscar Wilde (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr S. Coltherd Stuart Coltherd

Reikers Island (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr Daniel Cherriman Alan Hill

Rewritetherules (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr David O'Brien David O'Brien

Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr Fergal O'Brien Fergal O'Brien

Sixteen Letters (IRE) 11 12 0 Mr J. F. Symes J. Newman

Step Back (IRE) 13 12 0 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock

Time Leader (IRE) 9 12 0 G&S Capper M&C Kennerley M Loran L Doyle J. J. O'Shea

Ultimate Optimist (IRE) 7 12 0 R. Nicholas D. M. Christie Ireland

Vaucelet (FR) 8 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O'Kane D. M. Christie Ireland

Wagner (IRE) 8 12 0 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Max Comley Mr Darren Andrews

Winged Leader (IRE) 9 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O'Kane D. M. Christie Ireland

Write It Down (IRE) 9 12 0 Mrs B. C. Jones-Owen R. A. Owen

35 confirmations

8 Irish-trained

4:40pm Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 1m 7f 176y

Before Midnight 10 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas

Calico (GER) 7 Mr John J Reilly Dan Skelton

Dads Lad (IRE) 8 Whitegrass Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dancing On My Own (IRE) 9 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Defan 7 Mr Niall O'Leary Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Douglas Talking (IRE) 7 The Bristol Boys & Russell Lucinda Russell

Funambule Sivola (FR) 8 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams

Fusain (FR) 8 Mr Eamon McElligott Patrick Neville Henry Brooke

Global Citizen (IRE) 11 The Megsons Ben Pauling Kielan Woods

Grange Walk (IRE) 8 Mr Edward Gleeson John Patrick Ryan Ireland

Grey Diamond (FR) 9 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas

Hasankey (IRE) 7 The Hanky Panky Partnership L J Morgan Lewis Dobb (7)

Hatcher (IRE) 10 Mr P. H. Betts Dan Skelton Tristan Durrell (5)

Mackenberg (GER) 8 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain Brian Hughes

Pay The Piper (IRE) 8 Mr Ian Hamilton Ann Hamilton Danny McMenamin

Red Rookie 8 The Hawk Inn Syndicate 3 Emma Lavelle

Richmond Lake (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Donald McCain

Rouge Vif (FR) 9 Peake, Slater, Isy & Partners Harry Whittington Daryl Jacob

Sil Ver Klass (FR) 9 Mulvany's Bar Syndicate A. J. Martin Ireland

The Last Day (IRE) 11 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Third Time Lucki (IRE) 8 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

Vado Forte (FR) 10 Downtown Syndicate Ross O'Sullivan Ireland

22 entries

6 Irish-trained

5:15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 209y

Alfie's Princess (IRE) 6 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas

Armed And Fabulous (IRE) 5 Ms Margaret Mullins/Ms Marie Mara Ms Margaret Mullins Ireland

Baby Sage 5 Burkes & Syders Alan King

Bethka (IRE) 5 Mr Stephen Killalea Jonjo O'Neill

Casa No Mento 5 Ratkatcha Racing Nigel Twiston-Davies

Caught A Vibe (IRE) 5 Sue Howell Christian Williams

Charmian's Place (IRE) 5 Mrs J. K. Buckle Neil King

Disco Daisy 5 Mrs Claire Bonner Emma Lavelle

Dysart Enos (IRE) 5 The Good Stock Syndicate Fergal O'Brien

El Elefante (IRE) 5 The Tuskars Lucinda Russell

Flying Fortune (IRE) 4 Fortune N'Fame fillies Peter Bowen

Gaillimh A Run (IRE) 6 Ms Eileen O'Brien/John A. Harrington John Queally Ireland

Golden Ace 5 Mr I. F. Gosden Jeremy Scott Lorcan Williams

Hierachy (FR) 5 Finhathan Ltd N. W. Alexander Bruce Lynn

Ici La Reine (IRE) 5 Mrs Julien Turner & Mr Andrew Merriam Warren Greatrex

Jolie Coeur Allen (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

July Flower (FR) 4 C B Woods/Mr N Doolin Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Kay Tara Tara 5 IBT Racing Alan King

Linda Moon (IRE) 4 Mrs J. K. Buckle Neil King

Lunar Discovery 6 Kevin & Anne Glastonbury James Moffatt Charlotte Jones

Magic Dawn (IRE) 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

March Wind (IRE) 6 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson

Mary (IRE) 4 Eventmasters Racing Ian Williams Charlie Todd

Mellificent (IRE) 6 Mr Semore Kurdi Jonjo O'Neill

Notkeepinyagoing (IRE) 6 Planetary Orbit Syndicate John McConnell Ireland

Politacus (IRE) 5 J. C. Collett Fergal O'Brien

Rockstown Girl (IRE) 5 Mrs Avril Barry A. McCann Ireland

Saint Bibiana (IRE) 6 Ms M. L. Peterson Kim Bailey

Sanda Rena (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling

Seeyouinmydreams 5 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson, Done, McGoff Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

She's A Fine Wine (IRE) 5 Touchwood Racing Olly Murphy

Telepathique 5 Mrs Elizabeth Gordon Lennox Lucy Wadham

Tipperary Star 5 Glassex Holdings Ltd Warren Greatrex

Williamstowndancer (IRE) 5 Blackrock Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

