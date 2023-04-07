Check out the star-studded entries for day one of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Thursday.
There was 1.2mm of rain on Wednesday and 1.8mm on Thursday. The forecast is for dry conditions with plenty of sunshine from today through to Sunday. There is the prospect of further rain, perhaps heavy at times, on Monday. Conditions are predicted to remain unsettled next week, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers.
Jonbon, who lost his unbeaten record over fences when second to El Fabiolo in the Sporting Life Arkle, is set to step up to two-and-a-half miles for the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices Chase at Aintree on Thursday.
His owner JP McManus has a strong opening day team for the fixture as he's also set to run JCB Triumph Hurdle third Zenta in the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.
Constiitution Hill will be long odds-on to maintain his unbeaten record in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle but Shishkin faces a strong field as he steps up to three miles in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl.
Banbridge (IRE) 7 Mr R. A. Bartlett Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Brides Hill (IRE) 6 Brides Hill Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Complete Unknown (IRE) 7 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls
Datsalrightgino (GER) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Hang In There (IRE) 9 Tim Syder & Andrew Gemmell Emma Lavelle
Jonbon (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Marvel de Cerisy (FR) 6 Mr C. B. Woods Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Mighty Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Notlongtillmay 7 Mr Alan Rogers L J Morgan Adam Wedge
Raffle Ticket 9 Countess Cathcart Mel Rowley Alex Edwards
Saint Roi (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sholokjack (IRE) 7 Sullivan Bloodstock & Hughes Crowley Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
Stage Star (IRE) 7 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls
Straw Fan Jack 8 Mr Graham Wilson Sheila Lewis
Unexpected Party (FR) 8 O'Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton
Visionarian (IRE) 8 Mr Basil Holian Peter Fahey Ireland
16 entries
6 Irish-trained
Afadil (FR) 4 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls
Bo Zenith (FR) 4 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore
Chaos Control (IRE) 4 Oakman Racing Club Stuart Edmunds Ciaran Gethings
Greyval (FR) 4 The Oakley Partnership Fergal O'Brien
Jazzy Matty (FR) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Jipcot (FR) 4 The Megsons Ben Pauling Kielan Woods
Nusret 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland Daryl Jacob
Pawapuri 4 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Nicky Henderson
Perseus Way (IRE) 4 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore
Polyphonic (IRE) 4 Honestly Racing Milton Harris
Rightsotom (GER) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland
Sarsons Risk (IRE) 4 Mr R. S. Brookhouse B F Brookhouse Robert Dunne
Scriptwriter (IRE) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris
Sir Allen 4 Eight Star Syndicate A. Slattery Ireland
Zenta (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
15 entries
5 Irish-trained
Ahoy Senor (IRE) 8 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell
A Plus Tard (FR) 9 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Bravemansgame (FR) 8 John Dance and Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
Conflated (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Eldorado Allen (FR) 9 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell
Ga Law (FR) 7 The Footie Partnership Jamie Snowden Jonathan Burke
Hitman (FR) 7 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls
Shishkin (IRE) 9 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
8 entries
2 Irish-trainer
Brewin'upastorm (IRE) 10 Mrs Barbara Hester Olly Murphy
Constitution Hill 6 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
Epatante (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Fil Dor (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
I Like To Move It 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Itchy Feet (FR) 9 The Sherington Partnership Olly Murphy
Knappers Hill (IRE) 7 Mr P K Barber and Mr P J Vogt Paul Nicholls
Meet And Greet (IRE) 7 Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited Oliver McKiernan Ireland
Sceau Royal (FR) 11 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Alan King Daryl Jacob
Sharjah (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Zanahiyr (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
11 entries
4 Irish-trained
Ami Desbois (FR) 13 12 0 L Gill & Reserved Judgement Partnership Fergal O'Brien
Bennys King (IRE) 12 12 0 Mezzone Family Dan Skelton
Cat Tiger (FR) 9 12 0 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls
Coastal Tiep (FR) 11 12 0 Jetmac Syndicate S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Cousin Pascal (FR) 11 12 0 Mr Nathan Richards J. J. O'Shea
Crypto (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Dalahast (FR) 10 12 0 Mr A. B. Leyshon A. B. Leyshon
Dento des Obeaux (FR) 10 12 0 Mr Liam Gibney Patrick Eugene Turley Ireland
Dieu Vivant (FR) 10 12 0 Mr P. Chesters Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Dorking Cock (IRE) 9 12 0 S. R. B. Crawford S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Dressedforsuccess 10 12 0 Mr James Latham James Latham
Drop Flight (FR) 8 12 0 Mr N. Sutton S. Loxton
Envoye Special (FR) 9 12 0 Mrs P. Bunter Keiran Burke
Famous Clermont (FR) 8 12 0 Biddiscombe, Rousell, Collins & Rogers C. R. Barber
Fier Jaguen (FR) 8 12 0 Mr Julian Sherriff Bradley Gibbs
I K Brunel 9 12 0 The I K Brunel Partnership Alan Hill
Its On The Line (IRE) 6 12 0 Emmet Mullins Emmet Mullins Ireland
Latenightpass 10 12 0 Mrs P. A. Ellis T. Ellis Miss Gina Andrews
Lough Derg Spirit (IRE) 11 12 0 Ms Catherine Murphy D. P. Murphy Ireland
Magic Saint (FR) 9 12 0 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls Miss Olive Nicholls
Matts Commission (IRE) 10 12 0 Mrs Rita Williams Jack Teal
Mighty Stowaway (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr N. Sutton Alan Hill
Not That Fuisse (FR) 10 12 0 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
Oscar Wilde (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr S. Coltherd Stuart Coltherd
Reikers Island (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr Daniel Cherriman Alan Hill
Rewritetherules (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr David O'Brien David O'Brien
Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr Fergal O'Brien Fergal O'Brien
Sixteen Letters (IRE) 11 12 0 Mr J. F. Symes J. Newman
Step Back (IRE) 13 12 0 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock
Time Leader (IRE) 9 12 0 G&S Capper M&C Kennerley M Loran L Doyle J. J. O'Shea
Ultimate Optimist (IRE) 7 12 0 R. Nicholas D. M. Christie Ireland
Vaucelet (FR) 8 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O'Kane D. M. Christie Ireland
Wagner (IRE) 8 12 0 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Max Comley Mr Darren Andrews
Winged Leader (IRE) 9 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O'Kane D. M. Christie Ireland
Write It Down (IRE) 9 12 0 Mrs B. C. Jones-Owen R. A. Owen
35 confirmations
8 Irish-trained
Before Midnight 10 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Calico (GER) 7 Mr John J Reilly Dan Skelton
Dads Lad (IRE) 8 Whitegrass Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Dancing On My Own (IRE) 9 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Defan 7 Mr Niall O'Leary Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Douglas Talking (IRE) 7 The Bristol Boys & Russell Lucinda Russell
Funambule Sivola (FR) 8 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams
Fusain (FR) 8 Mr Eamon McElligott Patrick Neville Henry Brooke
Global Citizen (IRE) 11 The Megsons Ben Pauling Kielan Woods
Grange Walk (IRE) 8 Mr Edward Gleeson John Patrick Ryan Ireland
Grey Diamond (FR) 9 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
Hasankey (IRE) 7 The Hanky Panky Partnership L J Morgan Lewis Dobb (7)
Hatcher (IRE) 10 Mr P. H. Betts Dan Skelton Tristan Durrell (5)
Mackenberg (GER) 8 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain Brian Hughes
Pay The Piper (IRE) 8 Mr Ian Hamilton Ann Hamilton Danny McMenamin
Red Rookie 8 The Hawk Inn Syndicate 3 Emma Lavelle
Richmond Lake (IRE) 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Donald McCain
Rouge Vif (FR) 9 Peake, Slater, Isy & Partners Harry Whittington Daryl Jacob
Sil Ver Klass (FR) 9 Mulvany's Bar Syndicate A. J. Martin Ireland
The Last Day (IRE) 11 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Third Time Lucki (IRE) 8 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
Vado Forte (FR) 10 Downtown Syndicate Ross O'Sullivan Ireland
22 entries
6 Irish-trained
Alfie's Princess (IRE) 6 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Armed And Fabulous (IRE) 5 Ms Margaret Mullins/Ms Marie Mara Ms Margaret Mullins Ireland
Baby Sage 5 Burkes & Syders Alan King
Bethka (IRE) 5 Mr Stephen Killalea Jonjo O'Neill
Casa No Mento 5 Ratkatcha Racing Nigel Twiston-Davies
Caught A Vibe (IRE) 5 Sue Howell Christian Williams
Charmian's Place (IRE) 5 Mrs J. K. Buckle Neil King
Disco Daisy 5 Mrs Claire Bonner Emma Lavelle
Dysart Enos (IRE) 5 The Good Stock Syndicate Fergal O'Brien
El Elefante (IRE) 5 The Tuskars Lucinda Russell
Flying Fortune (IRE) 4 Fortune N'Fame fillies Peter Bowen
Gaillimh A Run (IRE) 6 Ms Eileen O'Brien/John A. Harrington John Queally Ireland
Golden Ace 5 Mr I. F. Gosden Jeremy Scott Lorcan Williams
Hierachy (FR) 5 Finhathan Ltd N. W. Alexander Bruce Lynn
Ici La Reine (IRE) 5 Mrs Julien Turner & Mr Andrew Merriam Warren Greatrex
Jolie Coeur Allen (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
July Flower (FR) 4 C B Woods/Mr N Doolin Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Kay Tara Tara 5 IBT Racing Alan King
Linda Moon (IRE) 4 Mrs J. K. Buckle Neil King
Lunar Discovery 6 Kevin & Anne Glastonbury James Moffatt Charlotte Jones
Magic Dawn (IRE) 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
March Wind (IRE) 6 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Mary (IRE) 4 Eventmasters Racing Ian Williams Charlie Todd
Mellificent (IRE) 6 Mr Semore Kurdi Jonjo O'Neill
Notkeepinyagoing (IRE) 6 Planetary Orbit Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
Politacus (IRE) 5 J. C. Collett Fergal O'Brien
Rockstown Girl (IRE) 5 Mrs Avril Barry A. McCann Ireland
Saint Bibiana (IRE) 6 Ms M. L. Peterson Kim Bailey
Sanda Rena (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Seeyouinmydreams 5 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson, Done, McGoff Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
She's A Fine Wine (IRE) 5 Touchwood Racing Olly Murphy
Telepathique 5 Mrs Elizabeth Gordon Lennox Lucy Wadham
Tipperary Star 5 Glassex Holdings Ltd Warren Greatrex
Williamstowndancer (IRE) 5 Blackrock Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
