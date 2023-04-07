There was 1.2mm of rain on Wednesday and 1.8mm on Thursday. The forecast is for dry conditions with plenty of sunshine from today through to Sunday. There is the prospect of further rain, perhaps heavy at times, on Monday. Conditions are predicted to remain unsettled next week, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers.

Strong entry for opening day

Jonbon, who lost his unbeaten record over fences when second to El Fabiolo in the Sporting Life Arkle, is set to step up to two-and-a-half miles for the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices Chase at Aintree on Thursday.

His owner JP McManus has a strong opening day team for the fixture as he's also set to run JCB Triumph Hurdle third Zenta in the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.

Constiitution Hill will be long odds-on to maintain his unbeaten record in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle but Shishkin faces a strong field as he steps up to three miles in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl.