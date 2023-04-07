Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Grand National
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Shishkin clears the last in good style at Ascot
Shishkin clears the last in good style at Ascot

Aintree Thursday preview: Shishkin could face seven rivals at Grand National Festival

By David Ord
13:52 · FRI April 07, 2023

Shishkin remains on course to step up to three miles for the first time in a stellar renewal of the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase at Aintree on Thursday.

Nicky Henderson’s charge chased home Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last month and could face a clash with that horse’s stablemate A Plus Tard in Merseyside.

A former Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, he was travelling well in the race this season when badly hampered by the fall of Ahoy Senor, who is another in the frame for Aintree.

Bravemansgame, who chased home Galopin Des Champs in chasing’s blue riband last month, is set to run along with Conflated, a staying-on third in the same race.

Eldorado Allen, Ga Law and Hitman completed the field.

🔥 Grand National quick fire horse-by-horse guide 🔥

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING