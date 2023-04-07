Nicky Henderson’s charge chased home Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last month and could face a clash with that horse’s stablemate A Plus Tard in Merseyside.

A former Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, he was travelling well in the race this season when badly hampered by the fall of Ahoy Senor, who is another in the frame for Aintree.

Bravemansgame, who chased home Galopin Des Champs in chasing’s blue riband last month, is set to run along with Conflated, a staying-on third in the same race.

Eldorado Allen, Ga Law and Hitman completed the field.