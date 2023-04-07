Nicky Henderson's brilliant hurdler maintained his unbeaten record with a breathtaking success in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and will be a long odds-on favourite to win again.

All eyes will be on the rating he produces as he currently trails Night Nurse by 5lb on Timeform's all-time list and this could be his final start over timber.

Stablemate Epatante, a winner of this race last season, is set to reoppose having chased her near-neighbour home at Newcastle and Kempton already this season.

Fil Dor and Zanahiyr (Gordon Elliott), Meet And Greet (Oliver McKiernan) and Sharjah (Willie Mullins) form the Irish raiding party.

The field is completed by Brewin'upastorm, I Like To Move It, Itchy Feet, Knappers Hill and Sceau Roya.