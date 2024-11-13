Abuffalosoldier out to boost Becher Chase claims at Cheltenham

The seven-year-old is reported in good order ahead of Sunday's Holland Cooper Handicap Chase on day three of the November Meeting and if all goes well there then he's likely to line up in the Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase on December 7.

Greatrex said: “Abuffalosoldier will probably run at Cheltenham on Sunday and then it’s three weeks until the Becher Chase, so Aintree is something we are thinking about. It would depend on the ground, as he does much prefer Good ground.

“He is a very good jumper and I think the Grand National fences will be right up his street. It is definitely something we do want to do with him but it is ground dependent.

“If all goes well on Sunday, the Becher Chase is something we will contemplate as he is a proper stayer who jumps and travels well. He will be exciting to watch around Aintree.

“He is in very good form at the moment and had a good first run of the season at Exeter last month, which he has come out of very well. He would have a big chance on Sunday.

"I think the top-weight runs at Cheltenham, so he will have a nice racing weight of 10st 3lbs and the three miles and three furlongs should suit as he stays so well.

“He is a horse we have taken our time with and he has not been over-raced. Physically, I think he is now able to cope with everything and I would like to think this season and next season that he will really kick on. Hopefully we will reap the rewards as he has got plenty of ability.”

Weights for the BoyleSports Becher Chase will be revealed on Tuesday November 19.