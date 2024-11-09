63rd Badger Beer Chase report and replay: Al Dancer runs rivals ragged

Conditional jockey Callum Pritchard celebrated what he described as the ‘best moment of his life’ after steering stable stalwart Al Dancer to an enterprising front running success in the 63rd Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

Having only partnered his first winner since taking out his conditional licence at Newton Abbot on October 30th the 23-year-old secured the first, of what he hopes, will be many big race triumphs in the Premier Handicap aboard the evergreen eleven-year-old. In a race few truly got into the Sam Thomas-trained grey set his stall out from the moments the tapes rose with Pritchard sending his mount into a lead he would not relinquish in the three miles one furlong feature. Although recent course scorer Remastered attempted to match strides he couldn’t quite get on terms with the 25/1 chance before coming to grief at the fourth last to leave the Al Namix gelding with a commanding lead turning for home. Well backed favourite Lord Accord went off in hot pursuit, but his efforts mounted to very little as Al Dancer continued to pour on the pressure down the home straight before cruising home by ten lengths.

Pritchard said: “To ride that fellow in a big race like that is unreal. That is the best moment of my life. It means a lot. I feel sorry for Dylan Johnston, who usually rides all of Sam’s, but he couldn’t ride him today due to other circumstances (whip ban). “It is a big shout out to him as does all the hard work at home so it is nice he gets a mention. It was all happening to easy, but he is electric. He was always nicely in his stride and he never felt like he was flat to the boards and he never felt like I was going to slow. “He jumped, and got into a lovely rhythm, and it all fell into place. I couldn’t believe how far we went on at the end as I was waiting for them to come and swallow me up. Turning in before three out I just gave him a slap and I felt him lift up a gear so I thought we always had a bit left, it was just a case of what the others were doing in behind me. “I know I had one upsides me, and the noise went, so I threw everything at him and luckily it worked out. All I was concentrating on was getting over the last. I only rode my first winner as a conditional about 10 days ago, then one on Wednesday for Rebecca Curtis, so hopefully it will take off now.” And the success is all the more significant for Pritchard, who is now based with Ben Pauling, with the Welsh based rider admitting that a career as jockey was not something he had not initially dreamed of as a youngster. He added: “I had nothing to do with horses as a kid but I was with the hunt service for a few years. My girlfriend Hannah had a pointer with nobody to ride it and me, being me, got my licence. I thought I would give it a crack and the love grew from then. I was absolutely not a natural from the start. I could stay on, but I had a lot of learning to do. "The same with point-to-pointing I had a lot of good opportunities from people and things just fell into place and it took off from there and hopefully with this big winner I can do the same thing under rules.”