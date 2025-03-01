Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in March 2025.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (March 2025) is +5759.21pts MINUS FEB March fixed odds total = -0.76pts

March antepost total = 0pts

March overall total = -0.76pts

Racing: The Late Play (Mar 1) - DO 1pt win My Noble Lord in 5.07 Doncaster at 7/2 (General). LOSS=1pt Punting Pointers (Mar 1) - 1pt win Icare Colombe in the 1.30 Doncaster at 9/2 (General). 1pt win Cloud Dancer in the the 3.55 Doncaster at 5/2 (General ). 1pt win Weveallbeencaught in the 3.15 Doncaster at 13/2 (General). 1pt win Vicenzo in the 3.45 Newbury at 11/2 (Hills). LOSS=4pts Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet (Mar 1) - 1pt win Editeur Du Gite in 2.40 Doncaster at 14/1 (General); 1pt win Laganhill in 2.55 Kelso at 10/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Aucunrisque in 3.30 Kelso at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pts e.w. Tedley in 3.45 Newbury at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=5pts Ben Linfoot Verdict (Mar 1) - 2pts win Nab Wood in 2.20 Kelso at 7/1 (General), 1pt win Cracking Rhapsody in 3.30 Kelso at 12/1 (Coral, William Hill), 1pt e.w Prince Quali in 3.45 Newbury at 18/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5 BetVictor, Ladbrokes). PROFIT=12.24pts Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Mar 1) - 1pt win Castle Carrock in the 2.55 Kelso at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, William Hill), 2pts win Tellherthename in the 3.30 Kelso at 6/1 (General). LOSS=3pts

Football: Forest vs Ipswich (Mar 3) - JC: 2pts Under 3.5 cards at 11/10 (bet365), 1pt Under 2.5 cards at 15/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pt No cards at 20/1 (Paddy Power). Result pending Mark O'Haire (Mar 1-3) - 3pts Ross County +0.25 Asian Handicap vs Kilmarnock at evens (bet365), 2.5pts Burton +0 Asian Handicap vs Mansfield at 9/10 (bet365), 2.5pts Mirandes to beat Tenerife at 10/11 (William Hill). Result pending Man Utd vs Fulham (Mar 2) - JT: 1.5pts Fulham to win at 2/1 (Betfred, bet365, Coral), 1.5pts Sasa Lukic to be shown a card at 12/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Rodrigo Muniz to score anytime at 13/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Manuel Ugarte to be shown a card at 11/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Ugarte and Lukic card double at 10/1 (bet365). Result pending Man City vs Plymouth (Mar 1) - JT: 2pts Man City to win both halves at 4/5 (William Hill), 1.5pts Jack Grealish 1+ assists at 9/4 (William Hill), 1pt Grealish 2+ assists at 14/1 (BoyleSports). Result pending Tom's Tips (Feb 28-Mar 2) - 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Bochum vs Hoffenheim (14:30) at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Lausanne Sports vs Servette (19:30) at 7/5 (William Hill), 2pts Over 10.5 corners in Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen (20:00) at 20/23 (BetVictor, BoyleSports), 2pts Over 11.5 corners in Hibernian vs Hearts (12:30) at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Osasuna vs Valencia (20:00) at 6/4 (Betfred, BoyleSports). Result pending Jimmy's Punt (Mar 1-Mar 2) - Saturday: 2pts Preston to qualify vs Burnley at 13/10 (General), 2pts Under 4.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 5/6 (bet365), 1pt Under 2.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 4/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Under 1.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 10/1 (bet365), 0.25pts No cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Ronnie Edwards 1+ shots in QPR vs Sheffield United at 11/10 (bet365), 0.5pt Ronnie Edwards 2+ shots in QPR vs Sheffield United at 5/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Ronnie Edwards to score anytime in QPR vs Sheffield United at 28/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Golf: Cognizant Classic (Feb 27-Mar 2) - 1.5pts e.w. Billy Horschel at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Lee Hodges at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Bud Cauley at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Ryan Gerard at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Kevin Roy at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Matteo Manassero at 200/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending South African Open (Feb 27-Mar 2) - 5pts win Dean Burmester at 11/1 (bet365 - General 10/1); 1.5pts e.w. Sam Bairstow at 40/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Couvra at 66/1 (Betway, Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Deon Germishuys at 70/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Martin Vorster at 175/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Darts: UK Open (Feb 28-Mar 2) - 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the UK Open at 14/1 (Coral); 1pt each-way Ryan Searle to win the UK Open at 30/1 (StarSports, 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt each-way Damon Heta to win the UK Open at 40/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt each-way Danny Noppert to win the UK Open at 66/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Boxing: Weekend action (Mar 1) - 2pts Paddy Donovan to win by decision at 2/1 (bet365, William Hill); 1pt Gervonta Davis to win in rounds 1-6 at 12/5 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending

Cricket: New Zealand v India (Mar 2) - 2pts Kuldeep Yadav top India bowler at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Mitchell Santner top New Zealand bowler at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending England v South Africa (Mar 1) - 2pts both teams to score 250+ runs at 5/4 (General). Result pending Richard Mann's Champions Trophy specials (Feb 19-Mar 9) - 1pt Temba Bavuma top tournament batsman at 33/1 (General); 1pt Kane Williamson top tournament batsman at 16/1 (William Hill, BetVictor); 2pts South Africa to have the highest innings score at 6/1 (bet365, 888Sport); 2pts Alex Carey top Australian tournament batsman at 10/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Salman Agha top Pakistan tournament batsman at 16/1 (bet365, Betway); 1pt Ravi Jadeja top India tournament bowler at 10/1 (Unibet, Betway). Result pending Richard Mann's Champions Trophy tips (Feb 19-Mar 9) - 1pt New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy at 8/1 (Sky Bet, VBet); 2pts New Zealand to reach the final at 10/3 (General). Result pending Paul Krishnamurty's Champions Trophy tips (Feb 19-Mar 9) - 4pts South Africa to win the Champions Trophy at 9.6 (Betfair Exchange); 4pts Afghanistan to qualify from Group B at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Afghanistan to reach the final at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending

Tennis: ATP Tour (Feb 24-Mar 2) - 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 16/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 10/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Jaime Faria in the Movistar Chile Open at 40/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Cameron Norrie in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt e.w. Alex Michelsen in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel at 25/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

Snooker: World Open (Feb 23-Mar 1) - 3pts English Winning Nationality at 3/4 (William Hill); 1pt Kyren Wilson to win the World Open at 13/2 (Unibet, Star Sports); 0.5pt e.w. Zhou Yuelong to win the World Open at 66/1 (General). Result pending