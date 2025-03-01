Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in March 2025.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (March 2025) is +5759.21pts MINUS FEB
- March fixed odds total = -0.76pts
- March antepost total = 0pts
- March overall total = -0.76pts
Racing:
The Late Play (Mar 1) - DO 1pt win My Noble Lord in 5.07 Doncaster at 7/2 (General). LOSS=1pt
Punting Pointers (Mar 1) - 1pt win Icare Colombe in the 1.30 Doncaster at 9/2 (General). 1pt win Cloud Dancer in the the 3.55 Doncaster at 5/2 (General ). 1pt win Weveallbeencaught in the 3.15 Doncaster at 13/2 (General). 1pt win Vicenzo in the 3.45 Newbury at 11/2 (Hills). LOSS=4pts
Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet (Mar 1) - 1pt win Editeur Du Gite in 2.40 Doncaster at 14/1 (General); 1pt win Laganhill in 2.55 Kelso at 10/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Aucunrisque in 3.30 Kelso at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pts e.w. Tedley in 3.45 Newbury at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=5pts
Ben Linfoot Verdict (Mar 1) - 2pts win Nab Wood in 2.20 Kelso at 7/1 (General), 1pt win Cracking Rhapsody in 3.30 Kelso at 12/1 (Coral, William Hill), 1pt e.w Prince Quali in 3.45 Newbury at 18/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5 BetVictor, Ladbrokes). PROFIT=12.24pts
Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Mar 1) - 1pt win Castle Carrock in the 2.55 Kelso at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, William Hill), 2pts win Tellherthename in the 3.30 Kelso at 6/1 (General). LOSS=3pts
Football:
Forest vs Ipswich (Mar 3) - JC: 2pts Under 3.5 cards at 11/10 (bet365), 1pt Under 2.5 cards at 15/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pt No cards at 20/1 (Paddy Power). Result pending
Mark O'Haire (Mar 1-3) - 3pts Ross County +0.25 Asian Handicap vs Kilmarnock at evens (bet365), 2.5pts Burton +0 Asian Handicap vs Mansfield at 9/10 (bet365), 2.5pts Mirandes to beat Tenerife at 10/11 (William Hill). Result pending
Man Utd vs Fulham (Mar 2) - JT: 1.5pts Fulham to win at 2/1 (Betfred, bet365, Coral), 1.5pts Sasa Lukic to be shown a card at 12/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Rodrigo Muniz to score anytime at 13/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Manuel Ugarte to be shown a card at 11/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Ugarte and Lukic card double at 10/1 (bet365). Result pending
Man City vs Plymouth (Mar 1) - JT: 2pts Man City to win both halves at 4/5 (William Hill), 1.5pts Jack Grealish 1+ assists at 9/4 (William Hill), 1pt Grealish 2+ assists at 14/1 (BoyleSports). Result pending
Tom's Tips (Feb 28-Mar 2) - 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Bochum vs Hoffenheim (14:30) at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Lausanne Sports vs Servette (19:30) at 7/5 (William Hill), 2pts Over 10.5 corners in Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen (20:00) at 20/23 (BetVictor, BoyleSports), 2pts Over 11.5 corners in Hibernian vs Hearts (12:30) at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Osasuna vs Valencia (20:00) at 6/4 (Betfred, BoyleSports). Result pending
Jimmy's Punt (Mar 1-Mar 2) - Saturday: 2pts Preston to qualify vs Burnley at 13/10 (General), 2pts Under 4.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 5/6 (bet365), 1pt Under 2.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 4/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Under 1.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 10/1 (bet365), 0.25pts No cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Ronnie Edwards 1+ shots in QPR vs Sheffield United at 11/10 (bet365), 0.5pt Ronnie Edwards 2+ shots in QPR vs Sheffield United at 5/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Ronnie Edwards to score anytime in QPR vs Sheffield United at 28/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Golf:
Cognizant Classic (Feb 27-Mar 2) - 1.5pts e.w. Billy Horschel at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Lee Hodges at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Bud Cauley at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Ryan Gerard at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Kevin Roy at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Matteo Manassero at 200/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
South African Open (Feb 27-Mar 2) - 5pts win Dean Burmester at 11/1 (bet365 - General 10/1); 1.5pts e.w. Sam Bairstow at 40/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Couvra at 66/1 (Betway, Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Deon Germishuys at 70/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Martin Vorster at 175/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending
Darts:
UK Open (Feb 28-Mar 2) - 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the UK Open at 14/1 (Coral); 1pt each-way Ryan Searle to win the UK Open at 30/1 (StarSports, 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt each-way Damon Heta to win the UK Open at 40/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt each-way Danny Noppert to win the UK Open at 66/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Boxing:
Weekend action (Mar 1) - 2pts Paddy Donovan to win by decision at 2/1 (bet365, William Hill); 1pt Gervonta Davis to win in rounds 1-6 at 12/5 (bet365, William Hill). Result pending
Cricket:
New Zealand v India (Mar 2) - 2pts Kuldeep Yadav top India bowler at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Mitchell Santner top New Zealand bowler at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
England v South Africa (Mar 1) - 2pts both teams to score 250+ runs at 5/4 (General). Result pending
Richard Mann's Champions Trophy specials (Feb 19-Mar 9) - 1pt Temba Bavuma top tournament batsman at 33/1 (General); 1pt Kane Williamson top tournament batsman at 16/1 (William Hill, BetVictor); 2pts South Africa to have the highest innings score at 6/1 (bet365, 888Sport); 2pts Alex Carey top Australian tournament batsman at 10/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Salman Agha top Pakistan tournament batsman at 16/1 (bet365, Betway); 1pt Ravi Jadeja top India tournament bowler at 10/1 (Unibet, Betway). Result pending
Richard Mann's Champions Trophy tips (Feb 19-Mar 9) - 1pt New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy at 8/1 (Sky Bet, VBet); 2pts New Zealand to reach the final at 10/3 (General). Result pending
Paul Krishnamurty's Champions Trophy tips (Feb 19-Mar 9) - 4pts South Africa to win the Champions Trophy at 9.6 (Betfair Exchange); 4pts Afghanistan to qualify from Group B at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Afghanistan to reach the final at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
Tennis:
ATP Tour (Feb 24-Mar 2) - 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 16/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 10/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Jaime Faria in the Movistar Chile Open at 40/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Cameron Norrie in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt e.w. Alex Michelsen in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel at 25/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Snooker:
World Open (Feb 23-Mar 1) - 3pts English Winning Nationality at 3/4 (William Hill); 1pt Kyren Wilson to win the World Open at 13/2 (Unibet, Star Sports); 0.5pt e.w. Zhou Yuelong to win the World Open at 66/1 (General). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Racing:
Andrew Asquith Cheltenham View (Mar 11-14) - 1pt win Puturhandstogether in the Fred Winter at 12/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet, Ladbrokes, Coral - all NRNB), 0.5pts e.w. Latenightrumble in the National Hunt Novices' Chase at 50/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4 William Hill, 888sport - both NRNB). Result pending
Andrew Asquith Cheltenham View (Mar 14) - 1pt win Ballybow in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at 20/1 (Bet365, 16/1 General - all NRNB). Result pending
Andrew Asquith Cheltenham View (Mar 13) - 1pt win Protektorat in the Ryanair Chase at 7/1 (William Hill, 888 - both NRNB). Result pending
Andrew Asquith Cheltenham View (Mar 12) - 1pt win Marine Nationale in the Champion Chase at 12/1 (William Hill, 888, Ladbrokes, Coral - all NRNB). Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 13) - 1pt win Spillane’s Tower in Ryanair Chase at 6/1 (General). Result pending
Matt Brocklebank Value Bet Grand National Special (Apr 4) - 1pt e.w. Twig in Randox Grand National at 100/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral, 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Football:
Sack Race (Feb 1-TBC) - TC: 2.5pts Ivan Juric to be the next Premier League manager to leave at 10/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Any Other Bets long-range tips (Jan 8-May 31): JC: 0.5pt e.w Tommy Conway top Championship goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill, 1-2 at 1/3 odds), 0.5pt e.w Wilson Isidor top Championship goalscorer at 100/1 (Betway, 1-3 at 1/4 odds), 3pts Richard Kone top League One goalscorer at 9/2 (General). Result pending
Any Other Bets long-range tips (Jan 8-May 31): JT: 2pts QPR to finish in the Championship play-offs at 66/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Barnsley to be promoted from League One at 5/1 (General), 1pt Barnsley to finish in the League One top two at 25/1 (General), 2pts Barrow to be relegated from League Two at 50/1 (General), 2pts Chelsea to win the FA Cup at 7/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 40/1 (General, 1-2 at 1/2 odds). Result pending
EFL Long-range tips (Nov 12-May 20) JO - 1pt Stoke to be relegated from the Championship at 12/1 (BetVictor), 4pts Luton to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (General), 2pts Peterborough to finish in the League One top six at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Accrington to finish in the League Two top half at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Championship top scorer tip (Oct 1-May 3) TC - 1.5pts e.w. Joel Piroe to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 16/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Championship outright tip (Oct 1-May 3) JT - 3pts Portsmouth to finish in the top half at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom's Carabao Cup outright tips (Sep 17-Feb 25) - 1pt e.w. Manchester United to win the Carabao Cup at 14/1 (bet365 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Brighton to win the Carabao Cup at 25/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending
Adam Millington's WSL outright tips (Sep 20-May 11) - 5pts Manchester City to win the WSL at 27/10 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx). Result pending
Tom's UCL Outright tips (Sep 17-May 31) - 3pts Celtic to finish 9-24 in the League Stage at 7/4 (William Hill), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 33/1 (BetVictor 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Raphinha to have the most assists at 33/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to have the most assists at 50/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Jake's UCL and UEL Outrights (Sep 17-May 31) - Champions League 2pts e.w. Barcelona to win the League Stage at 12/1 (William Hill 1/4, 1,2,3). Europa League: 2pts e.w. Athletic Bilbao to win the Europa League at 14/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2); 1pt e.w. Fenerbache to win the Europa League at 22/1 (General 1/2, 1,2). Result pending
PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 2-Jun 1) - 2pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Jimmy's Outright Punt (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 4pts Southampton to be relegated at 6/4 (BetVictor). Championship: 6pts Luton to finish in the top six at 6/5 (General), 2pts Hull to be relegated at 9/1 (General), 2pts e.w. Emmanuel Latte Lath top scorer at 14/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Rotherham to finish in the top six at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Sam Smith top scorer at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w. Ronan Curtis top scorer at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Outright Predictions (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 8pts Arsenal to win the title at 15/8 (General), 6pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts e.w. Alexander Isak top scorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Bruno Fernandes most assists at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 6pts Leeds to win the title at 7/2 (General), 4pts Cardiff to be relegated at 9/2 (BetVictor). Multiples and BABs: 1pt Arsenal, Leeds and Birmingham all to win their leagues at 38/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Arsenal to finish top four, Leeds, Huddersfield and Rotherham to finish in top 6, Birmingham to finish in top 2 & Doncaster, MK Dons and Port Vale to finish in top 7 at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom Carnduff's Outright tips (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Jean-Philippe Mateta to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 2.5pts e.w. Mateo Joseph to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 14/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Middlesbrough (+13) Sky Bet Championship handicap winner at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4) League One: 1pt e.w. Rhys Healey to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sam Cosgrove to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
National League outright (Aug 9-May 5) - National League: 3pts York to finish in the top seven at 15/8 (Betfred), 1.5pts e.w. Ollie Pearce to be top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. York to win the the title at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pt e.w. Dipo Akinyemi to be top goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 9/4 (BetVictor). National League North: 1pt e.w. Scunthorpe to win the National League North at 15/2 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3). National League South: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League South at 6/1 (Betfred, BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
Tennis:
WTA Antepost Tour 2025 - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (bet365); 3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Women's Grand Slams - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 20/1 (betway); 1pt e.w. Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon at 40/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Men's Grand Slams - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 40/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open at 60/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils to win the US Open at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill). Result pending
Darts:
Premier League outright (Feb-May) - 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League at 16/1 (BetMGM, Unibet); 1pt Stephen Bunting to win the Premier League at 16/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Golf:
The Masters 2025 (Apr) - 1pt e.w. Rickie Fowler at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Nick Dunlap at 200/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
PGA Championship (May) - 1pt e.w. Tommy Fleetwood at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Tyrrell Hatton at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Taylor Pendrith at 250/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
US Open (Jun) - 1pt e.w. Shane Lowry at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Davis Thompson at 200/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
The Open (Jul) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Spieth at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Rugby union:
Six Nations (Jan 31-Mar 15) - 4pts France to win the Six Nations at 7/4 (General); 5pts Wales to finish bottom at 5/6 (General). Result pending
Six Nations top tryscorer (Jan 31-Mar 15) - 3pts Louis Bielle-Biarrey top Six Nations tryscorer at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 2pts Darcy Graham top Six Nations tryscorer at 14/1 (Betfred); 1pt Ollie Sleightholme top Six Nations tryscorer at 25/1 (Boylesports); 1pt Antoine Dupont top Six Nations tryscorer at 18/1 (General); 0.5pt Marcus Smith top Six Nations tryscorer at 100/1 (William Hill). Result pending
F1:
2025 season specials - 5pts Kimi Antonelli to win a race at 7/2 (Unibet); 3pts Kimi Antonelli to win 2+ races at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pts Ollie Bearman to beat Esteban Ocon at 13/5 (Virgin Bet, Livescore bet); 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Nico Hulkenberg at 7/2 (StarSports); 2pts Alex Albon to beat Carlos Sainz at 3/1 (General); 1pt patent Bearman, Borteleto, Albon at best available prices. Result pending