Football betting tips: Weekend best bets Saturday 15:00 3pts Ross County +0.25 Asian Handicap vs Kilmarnock at evens (bet365) 2.5pts Burton +0 Asian Handicap vs Mansfield at 9/10 (bet365) Monday 19:30 2.5pts Mirandes to beat Tenerife at 10/11 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Ross County vs Kilmarnock Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 12/5 | Draw 11/5 | Away 23/20 It’s difficult to work out why Ross County are being dismissed by the market here. The Staggies may have suffered defeat at St Johnstone in midweek, yet Don Cowie’s crew are above Kilmarnock on expected points (xP), as well as the form tables over the past 4-6-8-10 game splits. The Highlands outfit are also ahead of Killie in the actual league table. Wednesday’s loss was County’s first since Christmas against non-Old Firm opposition (W5-D2-L1) in the Scottish Premiership and just their fifth loss in 20 (W7-D8-L5) when facing sides outside of the top-three across the campaign. The Staggies are W7-D2-L2 against fellow bottom-five opponents, so it makes little sense to see them as outsiders at home. Kilmarnock put in a brave effort against Rangers before succumbing to a 4-2 home defeat on Wednesday. However, Derek McInnes’ men have tended to struggle away from their plastic pitch at Rugby Park, winning just twice in 14 away games, failing to keep a clean sheet. It’s just six wins in 33 road trips dating back to the start of last season. Ross County have won both meetings between the pair in 2024/25 and have avoided defeat in 11 of their last 12 Dingwall dates with Kilmarnock. Backing the hosts with a +0.25 start on the ASIAN HANDICAP ensures we make a profit should the Staggies pick up at least a point.

Burton vs Mansfield Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 6/4 | Draw 11/5 | Away 6/4 Mansfield are in a wretched place right now. The Stags have fallen to 16th and only six points above the drop-zone ahead of Saturday's six-pointer with a resurgent Burton. Town boss Nigel Clough has sounded resigned to relegation in recent weeks as injuries alongside their nosediving form has sent the side spiralling down the League One standings. Mansfield are W0-D1-L8 in their past nine league outings, shipping multiple goals in seven of those showdowns, while stretching back further they have lost 14 of their last 20. Recent defeats have included contests against bottom-two scrappers Cambridge and Shrewsbury. Clough's charges rank 21st on expected points (xP) over the last 12 League One fixtures. In contrast, Burton, having looked destined to drop before Gary Bowyer's arrival, have seen a resurgence, suffering just two defeats in 12 since Boxing Day, with the Brewers fourth in the eight-game form table (W5-D2-L1). Having also kept three clean sheets in five, BURTON appeal at +0 on the ASIAN HANDICAP, the same bet as Draw no Bet, which is available with all firms.