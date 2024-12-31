Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in January 2025.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2025) is +5893.82pts January fixed odds total = +0pts

Racing: Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet (Jan 1) - 1pt win Midnight River in 2.05 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Indian Louis in 2.20 Musselburgh at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending Andrew McLaren's Verdict (Jan 1) - 1pt win Colonel Harry in 2.05 Cheltenham at 4/1 (General); 1pt win double Colonel Harry (2.05 Cheltenham) & Salver (3.15 Cheltenham) at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending Punting Pointers (Jan 1) - Will appear here

Football: Rangers vs Celtic (Jan 2) - TC: 1.5pts Celtic to win at 5/4 (General), 1pt Arne Engels to score anytime at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Arne Engels to score 2+ goals at 66/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Brentford vs Arsenal (Jan 1) - TC: 1pt Brentford 5+ shots on target at 21/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending Any other bets (Jan 1) - JO: 1.5pts Nathaniel Phillips 1+ total shot in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 7/4 (bet365), 1.5pts Curtis Nelson 1+ total shot in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 23/20 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 0.5pt Nathaniel Phillips to score anytime in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 25/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Curtis Nelson to score anytime in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 18/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending Jimmy's Punt (Jan 1) - 1pt Makhtar Gueye to be carded in Leeds vs Blackburn at 15/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Gueye and Joe Rodon to be carded at 33/1 (bet365), 1pt Fraser Horsfall to score anytime in Stockport vs Birmingham at 18/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Harrogate to beat Salford at 16/5 (Betfair), 1pt Alassana Jatta and Nathan Lowe to score anytime in N. County vs Walsall at 10/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Jatta and Lowe to score 2+ goals at 190/1 (bet365), 1pt Tom Davies to be carded in Sunderland vs Sheff Utd at 11/4 (bet365), 0.5pts Davies and Patrick Roberts to be carded at 16/1 (bet365). Result pending Tom's Tips (Jan 1) - 1pt Grimsby to score 2+ goals vs Accrington at 13/8 (General), 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Cardiff vs Coventry, Portsmouth vs Swansea, Wycombe vs Exeter & Chesterfield vs MK Dons at 11.06/1 (William Hill), 1pt Tom Krauss to be shown a card in Luton vs Norwich at 16/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Mark McGuinness to score anytime in Luton vs Norwich at 12/1 (General), 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals in Hull vs Middlesbrough at 10/11 (General), 1pt Tom Davies to score anytime in Sunderland vs Sheffield United at 16/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Tom Davies 4+ total shots at 25/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Darts: PDC World Darts Championship (Dec 15-Jan 3) - 6pts Luke Humphries to win the World Championship at 100/30 (General), 2pts Gary Anderson to reach the final at 4/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 0.5pt e.w. Chris Dobey to win the World Championship at 40/1 (General 1/2, 1,2), 1pt Stephen Bunting to reach the quarter-finals at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Scott Williams to reach the quarter-finals at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Wessel Nijman to reach the quarter-finals at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Dave Chisnall to reach the quarter-finals at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt three or more nine-dart finishes in the tournament at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending

Golf: The Sentry (Jan 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Sahith Theegala at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Akshay Bhatia at 35/1 (Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1.5pts e.w. Brian Harman at 50/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sepp Straka at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Peter Malnati at 750/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Cricket: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers (Jan 1) - 2pts Shai Hope to make a fifty at 10/3 (bet365, Betway). Result pending Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars (Jan 1) - 2pts No fifty in the match at 5/1 (General). Result pending

Tennis: ATP tips: Brisbane International & Bank of China Hong Kong Open (Dec 30-Jan 5) - 1pt e.w. Grigor Dimitrov in the Brisbane International at 11/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet); 0.5pt e.w. Alexei Popyrin in the Brisbane International at 33/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Rinderknech in the Brisbane International at 80/1 (General); 2pts win Andrey Rublev in the Bank of China Hong Kong Open at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes, bet365); 1pt e.w. Lorenzo Musetti in the Bank of China Hong Kong Open at 10/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Learner Tien in the Bank of China Hong Kong Open at 40/1 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending United Cup (Dec 27-Jan 5) - 3pts USA to win the United Cup at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred, betway); 1pt e.w. Germany to win the United Cup at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt e.w. Australia to win the United Cup at 33/1 (General). Result pending