Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2025) is +5893.82pts
- January fixed odds total = +0pts
- January antepost total = +0pts
- January overall total = +0pts
Racing:
Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet (Jan 1) - 1pt win Midnight River in 2.05 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Indian Louis in 2.20 Musselburgh at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Andrew McLaren's Verdict (Jan 1) - 1pt win Colonel Harry in 2.05 Cheltenham at 4/1 (General); 1pt win double Colonel Harry (2.05 Cheltenham) & Salver (3.15 Cheltenham) at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Football:
Rangers vs Celtic (Jan 2) - TC: 1.5pts Celtic to win at 5/4 (General), 1pt Arne Engels to score anytime at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Arne Engels to score 2+ goals at 66/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Brentford vs Arsenal (Jan 1) - TC: 1pt Brentford 5+ shots on target at 21/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
Any other bets (Jan 1) - JO: 1.5pts Nathaniel Phillips 1+ total shot in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 7/4 (bet365), 1.5pts Curtis Nelson 1+ total shot in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 23/20 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 0.5pt Nathaniel Phillips to score anytime in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 25/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Curtis Nelson to score anytime in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 18/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Jimmy's Punt (Jan 1) - 1pt Makhtar Gueye to be carded in Leeds vs Blackburn at 15/4 (bet365), 0.5pt Gueye and Joe Rodon to be carded at 33/1 (bet365), 1pt Fraser Horsfall to score anytime in Stockport vs Birmingham at 18/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Harrogate to beat Salford at 16/5 (Betfair), 1pt Alassana Jatta and Nathan Lowe to score anytime in N. County vs Walsall at 10/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Jatta and Lowe to score 2+ goals at 190/1 (bet365), 1pt Tom Davies to be carded in Sunderland vs Sheff Utd at 11/4 (bet365), 0.5pts Davies and Patrick Roberts to be carded at 16/1 (bet365). Result pending
Tom's Tips (Jan 1) - 1pt Grimsby to score 2+ goals vs Accrington at 13/8 (General), 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Cardiff vs Coventry, Portsmouth vs Swansea, Wycombe vs Exeter & Chesterfield vs MK Dons at 11.06/1 (William Hill), 1pt Tom Krauss to be shown a card in Luton vs Norwich at 16/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 1pt Mark McGuinness to score anytime in Luton vs Norwich at 12/1 (General), 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals in Hull vs Middlesbrough at 10/11 (General), 1pt Tom Davies to score anytime in Sunderland vs Sheffield United at 16/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Tom Davies 4+ total shots at 25/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Darts:
PDC World Darts Championship (Dec 15-Jan 3) - 6pts Luke Humphries to win the World Championship at 100/30 (General), 2pts Gary Anderson to reach the final at 4/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 0.5pt e.w. Chris Dobey to win the World Championship at 40/1 (General 1/2, 1,2), 1pt Stephen Bunting to reach the quarter-finals at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Scott Williams to reach the quarter-finals at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Wessel Nijman to reach the quarter-finals at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt Dave Chisnall to reach the quarter-finals at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1pt three or more nine-dart finishes in the tournament at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Golf:
The Sentry (Jan 2-5) - 2pts e.w. Sahith Theegala at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Akshay Bhatia at 35/1 (Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1.5pts e.w. Brian Harman at 50/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sepp Straka at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Peter Malnati at 750/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
Cricket:
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers (Jan 1) - 2pts Shai Hope to make a fifty at 10/3 (bet365, Betway). Result pending
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars (Jan 1) - 2pts No fifty in the match at 5/1 (General). Result pending
Tennis:
ATP tips: Brisbane International & Bank of China Hong Kong Open (Dec 30-Jan 5) - 1pt e.w. Grigor Dimitrov in the Brisbane International at 11/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet); 0.5pt e.w. Alexei Popyrin in the Brisbane International at 33/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Rinderknech in the Brisbane International at 80/1 (General); 2pts win Andrey Rublev in the Bank of China Hong Kong Open at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes, bet365); 1pt e.w. Lorenzo Musetti in the Bank of China Hong Kong Open at 10/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Learner Tien in the Bank of China Hong Kong Open at 40/1 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending
United Cup (Dec 27-Jan 5) - 3pts USA to win the United Cup at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred, betway); 1pt e.w. Germany to win the United Cup at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt e.w. Australia to win the United Cup at 33/1 (General). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Football:
EFL Long-range tips (Nov 12-May 20) JO - 1pt Stoke to be relegated from the Championship at 12/1 (BetVictor), 4pts Luton to finish in the Championship top half at 11/8 (General), 2pts Peterborough to finish in the League One top six at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Accrington to finish in the League Two top half at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Championship top scorer tip (Oct 1-May 3) TC - 1.5pts e.w. Joel Piroe to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 16/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Championship outright tip (Oct 1-May 3) JT - 3pts Portsmouth to finish in the top half at 14/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom's Carabao Cup outright tips (Sep 17-Feb 25) - 1pt e.w. Manchester United to win the Carabao Cup at 14/1 (bet365 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Brighton to win the Carabao Cup at 25/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending
Adam Millington's WSL outright tips (Sep 20-May 11) - 5pts Manchester City to win the WSL at 27/10 (Sporting Index, SpreadEx). Result pending
Tom's UCL Outright tips (Sep 17-May 31) - 3pts Celtic to finish 9-24 in the League Stage at 7/4 (William Hill), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 33/1 (BetVictor 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Raphinha to have the most assists at 33/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to have the most assists at 50/1 (bet365 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Jake's UCL and UEL Outrights (Sep 17-May 31) - Champions League 2pts e.w. Barcelona to win the League Stage at 12/1 (William Hill 1/4, 1,2,3). Europa League: 2pts e.w. Athletic Bilbao to win the Europa League at 14/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2); 1pt e.w. Fenerbache to win the Europa League at 22/1 (General 1/2, 1,2). Result pending
PFA Player of the Year Outright (Sep 2-Jun 1) - 2pts Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year at 12/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Jimmy's Outright Punt (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 4pts Southampton to be relegated at 6/4 (BetVictor). Championship: 6pts Luton to finish in the top six at 6/5 (General), 2pts Hull to be relegated at 9/1 (General), 2pts e.w. Emmanuel Latte Lath top scorer at 14/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Rotherham to finish in the top six at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Sam Smith top scorer at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w. Ronan Curtis top scorer at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Outright Predictions (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 8pts Arsenal to win the title at 15/8 (General), 6pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts e.w. Alexander Isak top scorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Bruno Fernandes most assists at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 6pts Leeds to win the title at 7/2 (General), 4pts Cardiff to be relegated at 9/2 (BetVictor). Multiples and BABs: 1pt Arsenal, Leeds and Birmingham all to win their leagues at 38/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Arsenal to finish top four, Leeds, Huddersfield and Rotherham to finish in top 6, Birmingham to finish in top 2 & Doncaster, MK Dons and Port Vale to finish in top 7 at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom Carnduff's Outright tips (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Jean-Philippe Mateta to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 2.5pts e.w. Mateo Joseph to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 14/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Middlesbrough (+13) Sky Bet Championship handicap winner at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4) League One: 1pt e.w. Rhys Healey to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sam Cosgrove to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
National League outright (Aug 9-May 5) - National League: 3pts York to finish in the top seven at 15/8 (Betfred), 1.5pts e.w. Ollie Pearce to be top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. York to win the the title at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pt e.w. Dipo Akinyemi to be top goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 9/4 (BetVictor). National League North: 1pt e.w. Scunthorpe to win the National League North at 15/2 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3). National League South: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League South at 6/1 (Betfred, BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
Cricket:
Big Bash League (Dec 15-Jan 27) - 2pts Sydney Sixers to win the Big Bash League at 9/2 (General); 2pts Sydney Sixers Top 2 league table finish at 11/5 (Betway). Result pending
Tennis:
WTA Antepost Tour 2025 - 0.5pt Qinwen Zheng to be year-end world number one at 20/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals at 5/1 (bet365); 4pts Linda Noskova to finish in the top 20 at evens (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Beatriz Haddad Maia to finish in the top 20 at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2.5pts Rebecca Sramkova to finish in the top 50 at 6/5 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost ATP Tour - 1pt Alex Zverev to be the year-end world number one at 10/1 (Bet365)3pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to serve the most aces at 7/10 (Sportingbet); 1pt Arthur Fils to finish in the top 10 at 14/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 4pts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to finish in the top 30 at 4/5 (Unibet, BetMGM); 2pts Learner Tien to finish in the top 70 at 2/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Women's Grand Slams - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 20/1 (betway); 1pt e.w. Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon at 40/1 (Unibet, BetMGM). Result pending
2025 Antepost Men's Grand Slams - 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz to win the Australian Open at 40/1 (William Hill); 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open at 60/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Unibet, BetMGM); 0.5pt e.w. Arthur Fils to win the US Open at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill). Result pending
Golf:
The Masters 2025 (Apr) - 1pt e.w. Rickie Fowler at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Nick Dunlap at 200/1 (Sky Bet, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
PGA Championship (May) - 1pt e.w. Tommy Fleetwood at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Tyrrell Hatton at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Taylor Pendrith at 250/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
US Open (Jun) - 1pt e.w. Shane Lowry at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Davis Thompson at 200/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
The Open (Jul) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Spieth at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
NFL:
Super Bowl LIX (Sep 5-Jan 5) - 4pts Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl 59 at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Indianapolis Colts to make the Playoffs at 6/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports); 2pts New England Patriots lowest-scoring team at 5/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
NFL Regular Season Awards - 1pt Josh Allen to win the MVP award at 10/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Christian McCaffrey to win Offensive player of the year at 14/1 (Betfred), 1pt Maxx Crosby to win Defensive player of the year at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred), 4pts Caleb Williams to win Offensive rookie of the year at 6/4 (General), 2pts Laiatu Latu to win Defensive rookie of the year at 13/2 (Sky Bet), 3pts Aaron Rodgers to win Comeback player of the year at 2/1 (General), 1pt Brian Callahan to win Coach of the year at 25/1 (General). Result pending