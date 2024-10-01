Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in October 2024.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (October 2024) is +5517.49pts October fixed odds total = +0pts

October antepost total = +0pts

October overall total = +0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Oct 1) - 1pt win Blue Force in the 7/30 Newcastle at 10/1 (Sky Bet). 1pt win Stallone in the 8.00 Newcastle at 6/1 (General). Result pending

Football: Liverpool vs Bologna (Oct 2) - 2pts Liverpool to win to nil at 20/21 (Betvictor). Result pending Any other bets (Oct 2) - 1pt Mykola Matviienko to score anytime in Shakhtar vs Atalanta (17:45) at 22/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) , 0.5pts Mykola Matviienko to score 2+ goals at 300/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts Sheffield United to win to nil vs Swansea at 85/40 (Betvictor). Result pending Arsenal vs PSG (Oct 1) - TC: 1pt Riccardo Calafiori & Warren Zaire-Emery to be shown a card at 20/1 (Unibet), 0.5pt William Saliba & Marquinhos to be shown a card at 33/1 (bet365). Result pending Dortmund vs Celtic (Oct 1) - JC: - 3pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 20/21 (bet365), 0.5pts Both teams to score in both halves at 11/1 (bet365). Result pending Any Other Bets (Oct 1) - JT: 1pt Elijah Adebayo to score anytime in Luton vs Oxford at 15/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 0.5pt Adebayo to score 2+ goals at 11/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, bet365), 1pt Blackburn Draw No Bet vs Coventry at 33/20 (Unibet), 1pt Wrexham to win at Stevenage at 15/8 (William Hill, Betfred, Coral), 2.5pts Gillingham to beat Grimsby at 21/20 (William Hill). JC: 1pt Both teams to score in Slovan Bratislava vs Man City (20:00) at 2/1 (General). Result pending

Golf: Sanderson Farms Championship (Oct 3-6) - 2pts e.w. Seamus Power at 25/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Taylor Moore at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 66/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Chandler Phillips at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Pierceson Coody at 100/1 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Wilson Furr at 225/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Ryan Brehm at 750/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Oct 3-6) - 3pts win Brooks Koepka at 28/1 (General; 28-30.0 via exchanges); 3pts win Alex Noren at 30/1 (Betfred, BetVictor; 36-38.0 via exchanges); 1.5pts e.w. Peter Uihlein at 60/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Andrew Putnam at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Calum Hill at 175/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. David Micheluzzi at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending

Tennis: Shanghai Masters (Oct 2-13) - 1pt e.w. Daniil Medvedev at 15/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, BetUK); 0.5pt e.w. Taylor Fritz at 30/1 (Unibet, BetMGM, BetUK); 0.5pt Marin Cilic to win the second quarter at 18/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending