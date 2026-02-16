Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
other-sports icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
other-sports icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
https://www.sportinglife.com/join?returnurl=/racing
https://www.sportinglife.com/join?returnurl=/racing

Sign in to bet without leaving the Sporting Life website as part of free Sporting Life Plus membership

By Sporting Life
Other Sports
Mon February 16, 2026 · 3h ago

Sporting Life Plus members can now place bets with Sky Bet without leaving the website.

Simply login with your existing details and wherever you see live odds on Sporting Life, clicking them will populate your betting slip.

From there you can see your Sky Bet balance and bet options, allowing you to place bets without leaving the page.

You can also click to be taken to the Sky Bet website and your bet history, account details, and more.

While we are working to expand bet types and options, for now you can click live horse racing odds on our Timeform-powered racecards, horse profiles, My Stable, plus the Naps Table and ABC Guide.

On football, you can build your accumulators on our scores and fixtures page or individual match centres, with more options available by clicking the betting tab.

For now, this functionality exists as part of Sporting Life and Sky Bet membership. You can use Paddy Power and Betfair logins to access Sporting Life Plus, without being able to bet with those accounts.

However, this is the next phase of the project and will be released in the coming months.

For more on Sporting Life Plus, including details of how to sign up for free, click here.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....