Tom Daley celebrates with Noah Williams
Tom Daley celebrates with Noah Williams

Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Daley completes his set of Olympic medals after winning diving silver alongside Noah Williams

By Sporting Life
11:55 · MON July 29, 2024

Tom Daley and Noah Williams secured Team GB’s second diving medal of the Olympics with a silver in the men’s 10m synchronised event.

After placing joint-second with Canada in the opening rounds, a strong third dive extended Great Britain’s lead and they consistently finished second in the remaining rounds.

Silver completes the collection for Daley, who has three bronzes and one gold, and it is a first Olympic medal for Williams.

The pair continued a successful spell in the pool for the Team GB diving squad after Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper took bronze on Saturday in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard event.

After ending his long wait for Olympic gold in the 10m synchronised event in Tokyo 2020, Daley was back defending his title after being convinced by his son, Robbie, to return to the sport.

This time Daley was competing alongside new partner Noah Williams, who won silver in the World Aquatics Championships.

After a strong set of opening dives, nothing could separate Great Britain and Canada in the first two rounds, with both teams tied on 105.00, but a brilliant third dive from Daley and Williams saw them gain a 4.8 point advantage over the Canadians.

They extended the gap with a high score of 93.96 in the following round with a back three-and-a-half somersault and they continued to consistently place second.

Daley and Williams secured their silver in the final round, scoring 93.24 on their hardest dive of the competition, a forward four-and-a-half somersault.

They finished with 463.44 points overall, 26.91 points behind China who stormed to gold in style, finishing with a score of 103.23 on their final dive, while Canada took bronze.

