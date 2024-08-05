Paris Olympics 2024: Keely Hodkinson wins brilliant gold for Great Britain in the 800m

The Wigan world silver medallist was the heavy favourite heading not just into Monday night’s final but well ahead of these Games, setting a world-leading time of 1:54.61 just over two weeks before what had increasingly started to feel like a dance with destiny.

On a clear Monday evening in Paris she was calm and collected, moving up from fifth to first entering the final lap and cruised across the line in 1:56.72.

Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma surged to silver in 1:57.15, while Kenya’s world champion Mary Moraa collected bronze.

Brits sprint to glory in velodrome

There was also glory for Britain in the velodrome on Monday night as Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell won gold in the women’s team sprint after breaking the world record in all three rounds on Monday.

Team GB clocked a time of 45.186 seconds to beat New Zealand by five tenths of a second, claiming Britain’s first ever medal in an event in which they failed to even qualify at the last two Olympics.

Britain were behind on the splits after the first lap but Capewell overturned that deficit before Finucane extended the lead on the final leg.