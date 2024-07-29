Paris Olympics 2024: Great Britain win their first gold of the Games thanks to eventing trio Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen

The trio enjoyed a perfect opening day, chalking up record low scores for the dressage phase both as a group and for Collett individually.

A total of 15.8 penalties incurred on Saturday’s cross-country stage had made it tight at the top with second-placed France, but a clear round from McEwen, with one fence down from both Canter and Collett was good enough to seal gold.

More to follow...

More Olympics content