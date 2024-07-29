Sporting Life
Paris Olympics 2024: Great Britain win their first gold of the Games thanks to eventing trio Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen

By Sporting Life
12:46 · MON July 29, 2024

Great Britain’s eventing team of Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen have won Great Britain's first gold of Paris 2024in the team eventing.

The trio enjoyed a perfect opening day, chalking up record low scores for the dressage phase both as a group and for Collett individually.

A total of 15.8 penalties incurred on Saturday’s cross-country stage had made it tight at the top with second-placed France, but a clear round from McEwen, with one fence down from both Canter and Collett was good enough to seal gold.

More to follow...

More Olympics content

