Paris Olympics 2024: Great Britain enjoy gold medal rush in Equestrian, gymnastics and rowing

The trio of Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles qualified for the event in third place behind Germany and the USA, but with the scores reset to zero, all three jumped clear with just two time penalties between them which was good enough for gold.

Maher won individual gold in Tokyo three years ago, while both he and Brash were members of the team that secured gold in 2012. It is a first Olympic medal for Charles, whose father Peter was also in the London squad.

Britain led all the way through the competition to see off silver medallists the USA, with France third after Julien Epaillard had one fence down in the final round.

After completing his clear round aboard Romeo 88, Charles said: “I’m pretty speechless, I need a good few hours to reflect. That was probably the best round of my life at the biggest moment in my career so far.

“To have me be good and Romeo come through like that on this stage and at this moment – it’s taken a lot to get to this position and I’m really proud of him.”

Page out of history

Great Britain’s Bryony Page completed her set of Olympic medals with gold in the women’s trampoline.

The 33-year-old won a surprise silver medal in Rio eight years ago and then bronze in Tokyo but went into this competition as the reigning world champion and gold medal favourite.

Page was the penultimate gymnast to compete in the final at Bercy Arena and she cried and leapt with joy after her score of 56.480 was confirmed.