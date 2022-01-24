Sporting Life
SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI
SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI: Full betting guide including betting tips, picks, predictions and more

By Sporting Life
18:08 · MON January 24, 2022

Super Bowl LVI will take place in mid-February. We have everything you need to know in our big game guide.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This is the home stadium of both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The game is between the AFC and NFC champions - with the winners of Super Bowl LVI being crowned NFL champions.

What time does Super Bowl LVI kick-off?

Super Bowl LVI will kick-off at 15:30 Eastern Time. For viewers in the UK, that means the game will get underway at 23:30 GMT.

How do I watch Super Bowl LVI in the UK?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch Super Bowl LVI on BBC One, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

BBC Radio 5 Live will be providing radio coverage of the game.

Who will perform during the Super Bowl LVI half-time show?

The NFL have confirmed that the performers for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Who will be playing in Super Bowl LVI?

Four teams remain in the hunt for NFL glory.

Either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the AFC. Either the San Francisco 49ers or the Los Angeles Rams will represent the NFC.

The winners of the AFC and NFC Championship games will take part in Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI betting preview and best bets

Will appear here in the days before the game...

Super Bowl LVI Touchdown Value

Will appear here in the days before the game...

Super Bowl LVI specials and props bets

Will appear here in the days before the game...

How will Super Bowl LVI be won?

Will appear here in the days before the game...

Super Bowl LVI: Video preview & podcast

Will appear here in the days before the game...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

