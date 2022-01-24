Super Bowl LVI will take place in mid-February. We have everything you need to know in our big game guide.
Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This is the home stadium of both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The game is between the AFC and NFC champions - with the winners of Super Bowl LVI being crowned NFL champions.
Super Bowl LVI will kick-off at 15:30 Eastern Time. For viewers in the UK, that means the game will get underway at 23:30 GMT.
Fans in the UK will be able to watch Super Bowl LVI on BBC One, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.
BBC Radio 5 Live will be providing radio coverage of the game.
The NFL have confirmed that the performers for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Four teams remain in the hunt for NFL glory.
Either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the AFC. Either the San Francisco 49ers or the Los Angeles Rams will represent the NFC.
The winners of the AFC and NFC Championship games will take part in Super Bowl LVI.
