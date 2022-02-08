Our midweek update is designed to give you intel which will help your Super Bowl betting, and keep you abreast of major events around the league.

America is about to go nuts for NFL prop bets and parlay picks on the biggest sporting weekend of the year Stateside.

Matthew Stafford vs Joe Burrow headlines a smorgasbord of fascinating personal battles and storylines as these two franchises bid to end the 2021 season on the highest of highs.

On Sunday night in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (2330 GMT), the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will go head to head for the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the title of world champions.

Super Bowl LVI Injury Report

Our injury report is not intended to be exhaustive but it does pick our narratives which are likely to influence the game from a betting perspective:

Cincinnati Bengals: The big doubt for the Bengals heading into the showdown at SoFi remains TE C.J. Uzomah. He left the AFC Championship Game in tears after just nine snaps with a knee injury, but later had something of a reprieve when a sprained MCL was diagnosed.

Uzomah is still not guaranteed to suit up on Sunday - this injury normally takes weeks to rehab and not a matter of days. But he is still listed as ‘day to day’ and not giving up hope.

He said: "It's the Super Bowl. I'm doing everything I can. I don't really care too much about how I'm feeling, to be honest, when I'm out there. ... I'm not missing the biggest game of my life. I'm not missing it. That's my approach going into it every day of rehab.”

Reading between the lines, if this was a regular-season game, there is no way Uzomah plays. But it’s not, it’s the Super Bowl and he may only get one shot.

Even if C.J. does take to the field Sunday it would be a miracle to expect normal production, so bet accordingly when it comes to props around his receptions and receiving yards.

Los Angeles Rams: A tale of two tight ends, and a tale of two MCLs - the Rams have exactly the same problem to headline their walking wounded.

Tyler Higbee had been an increasingly consistent contributor to the L.A. offense in the weeks leading up to the NFC title game vs San Francisco, so when he left early with a knee injury it was a blow for the home team.

Just like Uzomah, the injury looked serious, but it was also diagnosed as an MCL sprain. Higbee - like his opposite number - is up against it in his race against time to be fit for Sunday. Head Coach Sean McVay says it’s unlikely he will practice this week.

Kendall Blanton - who caught 5 balls for 57 yards against the Niners - will again deputise if Higbee cannot go.

While Higbee is the most likely Ram absentee this weekend, there are other key components of their roster with slight question marks.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom - excellent when playing in relief of the injured Andrew Whitworth vs the Bucs in Tampa - was injured late in the game in Florida. He subsequently missed the NFC title game and is a doubt for the Super Bowl.

Whitworth meanwhile showed up on the injury report last week despite having played vs San Francisco. He had been battling a quad injury.

Another worry for the Rams is WR Van Jefferson, who has been battling a knee injury throughout the post-season. It’s likely he will play, but potentially not at 100%.

The other notable niggles for the Rams involve RB Cam Akers and superstar CB Jalen Ramsey. Both have shoulder injuries but will be fit to start.

One spot of good news for the Rams concerns S Taylor Rapp, who was a full participant in practice late last week after recovering from a concussion.

Again, it is worth re-iterating the fact this is the Super Bowl - most of these players will suit up on Sunday. Higbee though must be extremely doubtful to play.

