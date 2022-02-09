The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams, and after a season filled with winners Matt Temple-Marsh is back again with three more value selections ahead of the Super Bowl.
1.5pts Tee Higgins to score anytime at 7/4 (General)
1pt Cooper Kupp to score a brace at 10/3 (Sky Bet)
1pt Kendall Blanton to score anytime at 4/1 (Spread Ex)
COOPER KUPP has had the best season by a wide receiver, ever.
The instant chemistry with QB Matthew Stafford has been amazing to watch, and he’s been just as important throughout the playoffs. He’s seen a 32% target share, whilst scoring in every single game this post season.
He had a brace last time out, and I love his chances in the Super Bowl for another.
Bengals CB Eli Apple had a nightmare first half, and whilst he did recover in the second half/over time, he remains a liability in their secondary.
Tyreek Hill put up 78 yards in the first half alone – we can expect another masterclass performance from Kupp. Expect a bounty of targets and clutch catches as Kupp routinely find the end zone.
In TEE HIGGINS' last two games he’s seen 19 targets as he’s gone off for 199 yards.
Jalen Ramsey is a major concern at CB but he’d be wise to spend his time covering Ja'Marr Chase. This will leave Higgins often facing Darious Williams, who has been worrisome for the Rams throughout the playoffs – the 49ers routinely targeted him with great success.
The Rams can’t double both Chase & Higgins, and Chase will be their number one concern.
Expect Higgins to see a wealth of targets and be a crucial component in the Bengals’ passing attack.
Starting TE Tyler Higbee sprained his MCL against the 49ers and has been unable to practice since. He remains a major doubt for the Super Bowl, and if he’s unable to go it’s worth taking a look at KENDALL BLANTON.
The backup TE came in against the Bucs and hauled in his first ever playoff catch for a touchdown. Against the 9ers he then saw five targets, catching all five for 57 yards.
Higbee saw over 14% of Stafford’s passes this year, and we can expect this to come Blanton’s way.
On the season the Bengals have the seventh worst defence to TEs – allowing over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns to the position.
Odds correct at 1610 GMT (09/02/22)
