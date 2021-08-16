Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
nfl icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks the game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears
Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks the game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers hold off sloppy Chicago Bears to claim narrow win

By Sporting Life
09:58 · TUE November 09, 2021

A 40-yard field goal from Chris Boswell helped the Pittsburgh Steelers hold off a late rally from the Chicago Bears to claim a 29-27 win on Monday night.

Poor discipline repeatedly cost Chicago in the first half as the Bears allowed the Steelers to take an 11-point advantage into the break.

Pittsburgh built on their lead with two more field goals in the third, before a Chicago touchdown late in the quarter sparked a frantic final period.

Sporting Life's winning Week 9 tips

Two more field goals gave the Steelers a seemingly insurmountable lead, until the Bears hit back with two quick touchdowns to go ahead 27-26 with 1:46 left on the clock.

However, veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger marched downfield to put Boswell in position to seal the game-winner.

Roethlisberger finished with 205 yards and two touchdowns, while Chicago counterpart Justin Fields had 291 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception.

More NFL content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content