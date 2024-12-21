NFL betting tips: Week 16 best bets including Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Sunday 1800 GMT, live on Sky Sports

The Jalen Hurts-A.J. BROWN connection was utilised to its full effect against the Steelers last weekend and I’m banking on a repeat as they head to Washington.

Brown was targeted 11 times – a season-high – and he turned those opportunities into eight receptions, which is also his highest mark of the 2024 campaign.

All told, Brown went for 110 yards and that makes the prospect of him surpassing his line of 76.5 yards on Sunday extremely tempting.

Philadelphia’s run game – led by Saquon Barkley – is sensational, but that only serves to increase the effectives of what the Eagles can do through the air, when Jalen Hurts is on song.

Defences are understandably fixated on stopping the Eagles’ relentless ground assault and that opens up opportunities. Both Brown and Devonta Smith enjoyed 100-yard receiving games against Pittsburgh for this very reason.

As we approach the postseason, the Eagles will be keen to continue their winning streak and going to the strategy that worked so well a week ago seems an obvious route to victory over the Commanders.

It’s also clear that the Eagles will need to utilise a rounded offensive approach if they’re to end the season as world champions, and this is a great opportunity to sharpen up their tools against a defence ranked in the top 10.

Brown has averaged 86 yards per game, through 11 games, and has cleared 77+ yards on seven occasions, falling short of the mark only four times.

Let’s go with in-form A.J. to kick off our Sunday.