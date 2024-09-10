NFL betting tips: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins preview, predictions and best bets

All the talk for the Bills in the offseason was around change at wide receiver and defence, but their one constant remained in the shape of JOSH ALLEN – and he’s still at his very best.

Both the BUFFALO BILLS and Miami Dolphins opened the season with wins, but they were far from the dominating wins we would have expected from these AFC juggernauts. The Bills found themselves 17-10 down at half-time, while the Dolphins were 17-7 down at the break.

The Bills took over, outscoring the Cardinals 28-3 from the end of the first half through to half-way through the fourth quarter. The defence shored up as well – the only TD they conceded in the second half was the first ever dynamic kick off touchdown.

Allen meanwhile capped off his four-touchdown performance with an airborne rushing score to seal the victory.

Plus, you can bet that Allen is ready for this matchup – he boasts a 10-2 record against Miami, posting 33 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and five rushing touchdowns. He’s won the last three matchups, with 10 TDs and just two picks. Allen truly takes the game into his own hands and his threat as a rusher is near unmatched in the NFL – he’s scored 13 rushing touchdowns in his last nine games.

Back him to find the end zone again come Thursday night.

For the Dolphins, their electric offence looked in need of a jump start. Last season they kicked off their first three games averaging a huge 43 points per game – yet all they could muster on Sunday was just two touchdowns. Their defence came to the rescue with a flurry of huge defensive plays – back-to-back sacks on Trevor Lawrence and a forced fumble on Etienne that ultimately swung the game.

Miami’s offensive line could be cause for concern – they conceded three sacks, allowed eight tackles for loss and their running game just could not get into gear. DE'VON ACHANE carried the rock 10 times for 24 yards, alongside Mostert’s measly nine yards from six carries.

Buffalo’s edge rusher GREG ROUSSEAU must be licking his lips at this matchup in what could be a true breakout year for the former first rounder. On Sunday he had the game of his career, with three sacks, three tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures and one forced fumble. Expect Rousseau to be a game-wrecker in Week 2.