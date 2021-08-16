Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns

When: Saturday @ 21:30 GMT

Saturday @ 21:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL Best bet: Nick Chubb to score anytime at 6/4 (bet365)

The Cleveland Browns are riddled with Covid. They have 20 players out this week, including both of their starting & backup QBs, Mayfield & Keenum, leaving third string QB Nick Mullens as the starting quarterback.

Naturally the Browns are missing a lot of key players, but star running back Nick Chubb has the all clear to play. Not only that but backup RB Kareem Hunt is out with an ankle injury, meaning a surge in snaps & passing volume will likely come Chubb’s way.

Top passing options Jarvis Landry & Austin Hooper are both out – the Browns will lean into their rushing attack and continue to hand Chubb the ball.

The Raiders have the fourth worst rushing defence in the league with 18 TDs conceded to RBs through 13 games - the brace at 8/1 is real value, too.