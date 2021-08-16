With a range of winners so far, Matt Temple-Marsh is back to look for more offensive/defensive mismatches, sneaky backups and more, with some high value touchdown scorers definitely worth taking a look at.
2pts Nick Chubb to score anytime in Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns at 6/4 (bet365)
1pt D’Onta Foreman to score anytime in Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers at 15/8 (bet365)
1pt Ricky Seals-Jones to score anytime in Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles at 5/1 (bet365)
The Cleveland Browns are riddled with Covid. They have 20 players out this week, including both of their starting & backup QBs, Mayfield & Keenum, leaving third string QB Nick Mullens as the starting quarterback.
Naturally the Browns are missing a lot of key players, but star running back Nick Chubb has the all clear to play. Not only that but backup RB Kareem Hunt is out with an ankle injury, meaning a surge in snaps & passing volume will likely come Chubb’s way.
Top passing options Jarvis Landry & Austin Hooper are both out – the Browns will lean into their rushing attack and continue to hand Chubb the ball.
The Raiders have the fourth worst rushing defence in the league with 18 TDs conceded to RBs through 13 games - the brace at 8/1 is real value, too.
Pittsburgh’s rushing defence is putrid.
They’ve conceded the third most rushing yards to running backs this season, and over the last five weeks no team has allowed more rushing yards than the Steelers.
Even without Derrick Henry, the Titans are still pounding the ball, with D’Onta Foreman taking the leading role. Over the past two weeks, Foreman has carried the ball 32 times, with 10 red zone carries - and he scored last Sunday.
This is a plus match-up at a large price.
RSJ was a winner for me earlier this season at a big price, and I love his chances again this week.
The Philadelphia Eagles are horrendous when it comes to defending against tight ends. They allow more receptions, yards and touchdowns per game to the position than any other team in the NFL.
The Cowboys’ defensive line bullied Washington last week, and their offence was unable to get going - RSJ was only able to haul in one catch, but on the plus side he still saw a 16% target share.
With deficiencies at linebacker for the Eagles, RSJ is going to see a lot of open looks.
Take advantage of this huge price in a brilliant matchup.