NFL betting tips: AFC Divisional Round preview and best bets

Ross Williams is on duty for the AFC Divisional Round playoffs, and he's expecting the overs to land in Kansas City.

NFL betting tips: AFC Divisional Round 2pts Texans @ Chiefs – Over 41.5 Total Match Points at 10/11 (General) 2pts Derrick Henry Over 96.5 Rushing Yards at 10/11 (General) 1pt Derrick Henry 150+ Rushing Yards at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, 2130 GMT - live on Sky Sports Divisional Weekend kicks off in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs – aiming for an historic third-straight Super Bowl victory – hosting the Houston Texans, who upset the Chargers in round one of the postseason. You’ll be hard pressed finding anyone willing to put their money on the Texans winning this one, but the value in the outright market is light. Kansas City are 1/6 to win straight-up, and the handicap line is set at a healthy 8.5 points. The problem is, as likely as KC are to progress to the AFC title game, they are not a great covering team. They certainly haven’t been this season, anyway. With a dominant 15-2 record, the Chiefs were the #1 seed in the entire NFL heading into January; no team won as frequently as Andy Reid’s outfit in the regular season. However, the Chiefs’ record against the spread was only 7-10.

Eleven of the Chiefs’ 15 wins were by eight points or fewer, including their week 16 win over the Texans, their opponents on Saturday evening. With that in mind, we’ll swerve the handicap market and take on a line that we can back up with the underlying numbers. The ‘total points’ line has been set at 41.5 – the lowest of the four Divisional Round games – and it instantly attracts me to the over. First and foremost, 46 points were scored between these two in their match-up less than a month ago, but there’s more to it than that. Based on regular season scoring, these two teams are good for a combined 44.5 points per game. Their defensive prowess has to be considered of course – particularly as KC allowed the fourth-fewest points in the NFL this season – but, even so, the numbers work out. If you also bake in the combined ‘points allowed per game’ totals from both teams this season (41.1) and take an average, the magic number comes out at 42.8. We also have to consider that this is the playoffs, and playoff teams are a different beast. In 2023, Kansas City averaged a relatively measly (by their standards) 21.8 points per game in the regular season. When they arrived at the postseason, that number jumped up to 23.8. Houston’s underlying numbers shot up even more dramatically in 2023, rising from 22.2 points per game, to 27.5 when knockout football came around. And just last week, we had further evidence as Houston scored 32 points against a Los Angeles defence that allowed the fewest points in the NFL regular season. This was significantly more than the Texans’ seasonal average of 21.9. Houston’s defence has been sufficient at strangling offences at times this season, but that won’t happen against the most talented quarterback in the league and his championship-laden offence. C.J. Stroud and his Texans will undoubtedly be put under scoring pressure at Arrowhead Stadium and there’s no scenario in which Houston win without being aggressive with the ball. I love the over in this game; let’s get the weekend off to a flying start.

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills Sunday, 2330 GMT - live on Sky Sports We won last week when the bookmakers gave us the gift of setting Derrick Henry’s rushing yardage line at 99.5. He ended up rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns. This week? It’s 96.5. Honestly, I feel like I could end the column there, but I’ll delve a little deeper… We’ll start with the counter-arguments: It’s the AFC Divisional Round, this clash between the Ravens and Bills is easily the biggest game of the NFL season so far and Buffalo – obviously – are no mugs defensively. They’re one of the favourites to win the Super Bowl for a reason. That’s the end of the counter-arguments. They’re pretty flimsy to say the least. The future Hall of Famer has (comfortably) cleared 100+ yards in four-straight games and his 186-yard display last week was the pick of the bunch. The Pittsburgh Steelers knew that he was coming and knew what he’d attempt to do. They just simply couldn’t stop it happening. And just for the record, the Steelers are statistically better against the run than Buffalo. The Bills allow more yards per carry, more yards per game and they’ve allowed an 87-yard run this season, beating Pittsburgh’s longest allowed rush of 83 yards.

The Derrick Henry experience 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/PFAPMAX7md — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 12, 2025