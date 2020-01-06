Dallas Cowboys head coach: Jason Garrett finally ends time as Cowboys head coach with search for replacement underway

NFL
Jason Garrett has ended his time as Dallas Cowboys head coach
Jason Garrett has ended his time as Dallas Cowboys head coach
Paul Higham · Journalist
Last Updated
09:20 · January 06, 2020 · 3 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have finally ended the tenure of head coach Jason Garrett after nine years at the helm, with the search already underway to find his replacement.

It brings to an end a strange week when Dallas have been interviewing prospective new head coaches such as Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy without releasing an official decision on Garrett's future.

Garrett was a much-loved figure among the team, especially with owner Jerry Jones, but he has continually failed to get 'America's Team' into and then winning in the play-offs.

With an overall 85-67 record as Cowboys head coach, Garrett has led Dallas to just five play-off games and holds a 2-3 record in those post-season encounters.

Despite starting the season with a 6-3 record and playing in the poor NFC East, Garrett could not get Dallas into the play-offs this season as the Philadelphia Eagles got in, and that latest failure has ultimately cost him his job.

Garrett has not technically been fired, but with his current contract expiring on January 14 he has now been informed that he will not get a new deal as Dallas finally decide to go in a different direction.

"We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement.

"His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career.

"His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.

"Jason Garrett's legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him.

"He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated."

Former Green Bay Packers boss McCarthy and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Lewis have already been interviewed about the position, with Dallas looking for a proven NFL coach with experience.

McCarthy seems the early favourite after his interviewed extended over into a second day, and he's a proven winner with Green Bay after leading them to a Super Bowl victory in 2010 - ironically staged in the Cowboys' new stadium.

Related NFL content

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 2mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 2mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 7h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

23:04 Santa Anita
6
(6)
Italiano
J: Flavien Prat
5/4
7
(7)
Oil Can Knight
J: Joel Rosario
10/3
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 8h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 7h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 6h
All Football TipsTips & Previews