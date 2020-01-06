Dallas Cowboys head coach: Jason Garrett finally ends time as Cowboys head coach with search for replacement underway

It brings to an end a strange week when Dallas have been interviewing prospective new head coaches such as Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy without releasing an official decision on Garrett's future.

Garrett was a much-loved figure among the team, especially with owner Jerry Jones, but he has continually failed to get 'America's Team' into and then winning in the play-offs.

With an overall 85-67 record as Cowboys head coach, Garrett has led Dallas to just five play-off games and holds a 2-3 record in those post-season encounters.

Despite starting the season with a 6-3 record and playing in the poor NFC East, Garrett could not get Dallas into the play-offs this season as the Philadelphia Eagles got in, and that latest failure has ultimately cost him his job.

Garrett has not technically been fired, but with his current contract expiring on January 14 he has now been informed that he will not get a new deal as Dallas finally decide to go in a different direction.