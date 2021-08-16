The reigning NFL MVP has been ruled out of the marquee matchup vs Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead, with the news moving the point spread some 6.5 points in the U.S. (The Chiefs moved from an opening -1 to -7.5).

The news of Rodgers’ positive test also puts his vaccination status under the spotlight. Per the official NFL website, the league views him as unvaccinated because he had an alternate treatment in the summer rather than one of the league-approved vaccinations.

Rodgers unvaccinated - NFL

The 37-year-old underwent homeopathic treatment to raise his antibody levels, but his bid to be categorised as vaccinated as a result was not approved.

The net result is that Rodgers - like other unvaccinated players - is treated differently to those who have taken approved vaccines.

If he had been seen as vaccinated, he would still have a chance of facing Kansas City - that would depend on him being asymptomatic and taking two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

Instead the future Hall of Famer must now isolate from the Packers for 10 days, and the earliest he will be able to return is November 13 - just a day before Green Bay faces Seattle in Week 10.

Jordan Love, a first-round draft pick in 2020, will now start at quarterback in Kansas City as the Packers bid to improve to 8-1 with an eighth consecutive win.

A year of drama for #12

This is just the latest twist in a year of drama for Rodgers in Green Bay. He spent most of the season in a stand-off with the team, which resulted in frenzied trade rumours.

Eventually the two parties made up and Rodgers reported for camp with his contract restructured. Per reports though, that restructure raises the likelihood of the quarterback being traded once the 2021 season is over.