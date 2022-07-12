Sporting Life
Listen to Ben Coley on the Open Championship podcast
Watch a special video edition of the Betfair Golf Podcast

WATCH: Open Championship preview podcast featuring Ben Coley and Sky Sports' Sarah Stirk

By Sporting Life
09:56 · TUE July 12, 2022

Sarah Stirk, Ben Coley and Dave Tindall preview the 150th Open Championship from St Andrews, where Rory McIlroy is favourite.

In a special video edition of Betfair's 'Only Bettor' podcast, the expert panel discuss the prospects of McIlroy and ask whether this might be the final time we see Tiger Woods at the famous Old Course.

There's time to reflect on Matt Fitzpatrick's US Open win and run through the key holes at St Andrews before Matt Cooper joins in live from the media centre, providing an update on course conditions and one or two whispers from the range.

Then it's onto the best bets, with Dave and Ben in agreement with one big-hitting 50/1 shot plus some outsiders to consider, including one American with close ties to this fabulous tournament.

Click the play button below to watch the podcast now.

Watch our Open Championship video preview

Fetching latest games....