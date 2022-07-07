We look at some of the talking points ahead of the final men's major championship of the year, the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Can Tiger Woods contend for a third Open victory at St Andrews? Woods was at the peak of his powers when he won his first Open title by eight shots at St Andrews in 2000 and returned five years later to lift the Claret Jug for a second time after finishing five strokes clear of Colin Montgomerie. Now aged 46 and still not fully fit following the car accident in February last year which almost resulted in his right leg being amputated, the 15-time major winner sat out last month’s US Open to make sure he could play at St Andrews and said he was much stronger after playing the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland.

Will we see an historic low score? Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews following a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later. If a lack of wind leaves the Old Course vulnerable to similar scoring, Montgomerie fears a sub-60 score could be possible. “It doesn’t deserve to have a 59 on it,” Montgomerie told Golf Monthly. Is it the last major for LIV rebels? The R&A confirmed last month that players competing on the LIV Golf tour, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour, would not be prevented from playing at St Andrews. Former champion Phil Mickelson is exempt until he is 60 and other major winners have shorter exemptions, but if LIV Golf fails in its bid to be allowed to award world ranking points in its events, their players could find it more and more difficult to secure a place in the majors.

