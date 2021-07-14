Golf betting tips for The Open: Preview and best bets for first round of golf's Open Championship

The Open returns after a two-year absence on Thursday morning, and Ben Coley has the best bets for the opening round at Royal St George's.

Golf betting tips: The Open Championship round one 3pts Aaron Rai to beat Paul Waring and Daniel Croft at evens (General) 2pts Rory McIlroy to beat Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith at 11/8 (General) 1pt Chan Kim to beat Justin Harding and Hao-tong Li at 15/8 (Sky Bet) First-round leader selections will appear here after 2000 BST on 14/07/21

Rai to beat Waring and Croft (1136 BST) AARON RAI has already been advised for a top-40 finish and he looks a rock-solid investment to beat Paul Waring and Daniel Croft. Rai's form is good, having put up a decent defence of his Scottish Open title following a top-20 finish in Ireland, and he's got links form too having defied poor conditions to beat Tommy Fleetwood at the Renaissance in September. He's also been inside the top-10 in the same event at Gullane and his accuracy and solid scrambling are a nice combination for Royal St George's. In his last two starts, those weapons have been firing with nobody scrambling better over the last fortnight, and nobody more accurate. All of this means the quiet Wolverhampton pro, twice a winner on the European Tour, should be ready to make his first major cut and produce a performance more in line with a pair of excellent efforts in World Golf Championship events. Croft is a PGA professional who deserves enormous credit for making it this far, coming through Regional and Final Qualifying before sharing an emotional call with his dad after sealing his place. He's likely to find this very difficult with no tour-level experience to his name, and odds of 9/2 might overestimate his chance. To win this three-ball he will need the other two to play poorly. Waring might, at least. He's missed six cuts and also withdrawn once in just nine appearances this year, only briefly finding solace under the lights-out scoring conditions of the Canary Islands. Although still driving it well, everything else is misfiring and a couple of high scores followed by an early exit seem likely. Rai is evens with several firms and a shade of odds-on with others. If he plays as he has been he should be far too good and his superiority right now allows for a bad bounce here or there.

McIlroy to beat Reed and Smith (1521 BST) Patrick Reed has a good Open record and is playing well in majors, while Cameron Smith can at some stage built on the improvement he showed at Portrush. But RORY MCILROY is underestimated as a links golfer, one with an Open win and four further top-10s, and I'm surprised he and Reed are so close together in the market for this three-ball. Perhaps that's in part a reflection of the Portrush episode, and the destructive opening tee-shot which is a ghost he'll need to lay to rest. Perhaps it's the product of a poor fortnight, although he plainly doesn't much like the Renaissance and missed the cut there on the number. Whatever the case I believe he deserves to be a stronger favourite and at 11/8 there's plenty of value here. Indeed, current odds of 27.0 on the exchanges are also too big. McIlroy says he found something on Sunday and feels really good about his swing, which hasn't necessarily been the message of late. He was in the mix at the US Open, a welcome sight after several poor major performances, and a rain-softened Royal St George's, and what could be a good tee-time, looks an ideal starting point. His record in the first round is also excellent, which only serves to make Portrush more shocking. In five of his previous 10 Open appearances he'd been inside the top 10 at the end of day one, and the opening tee-shot on Thursday comes with far less pressure and expectation.

Kim to beat Harding and Li (0646 BST) The first name I looked for in the Open Championship draw was not Shane Lowry, nor Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm. It was Hao-tong Li, whose game is in disarray and who therefore looks a perfect candidate to be opposed wherever possible. Unfortunately, Yuxin Lin is not the price I had hoped for in the top Chinese market, and has plenty to prove himself, so we're really only left with three-balls. Truth be told, this isn't the ideal group, because the other two are hard to split. Justin Harding holds the aces when it comes to experience and sharpness, having been a winner earlier this year in Kenya and contended as recently as a fortnight ago in Ireland. But CHAN KIM is better value at 15/8 and comes with sufficient positives of his own. First of all, he's played well throughout limited starts all year. That includes when mid-pack in the WGC-Workday, when staying on well for a top-30 finish in the PGA Championship, and even when missing the cut in the US Open. Kim simply putted horribly on those bumpy poa annua greens of Torrey Pines, and hit the ball well enough to have made the weekend. Both have Open form, Harding having been just behind the leaders at Portrush, Kim having an excellent 11th at Royal Birkdale. Injured for much of the intervening years, this big-hitting American has a lot of talent and soft conditions which will greet these early starters may favour him more than Harding, who played very poorly in the Scottish Open. There's not much between these two but I am at least convinced it's a match, with Li's errant driving and months-long malaise setting him up for a high score. Kim's superior ball-striking, extra power and price combine to make him the bet, albeit to small stakes.