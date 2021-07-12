Hole-by-hole guide to Open Championship host course Royal St George's

1st, 445 yards, par 4

Tiger Woods lost his opening drive in 2003 and Jerry Kelly took an 11, but the fairway has been widened since then. Out of bounds right and three bunkers front of the green.

2nd, 421 yards, par 4

Out of bounds continues down the right on this dogleg left. Two bunkers are cut into the hill on the inside of the angle and the green falls away on all sides.

3rd, 239 yards, par 3

First of the four short holes was lengthened by 30 yards for the 2011 Open and with a narrow two-tier green cut into the hill can be a real brute.

4th, 491 yards, par 4

Changed from a par five in 2003 to a par four for 2011 with a huge bunker staring you in the face on the tee and a really demanding tilted green with out of bounds immediately behind.

5th, 422 yards, par 4

John Daly has driven the green over the dunes, but new mounding short right makes it less enticing. Bunkers down the left, but none round the green.

6th, 174 yards, par 3

The Maiden hill to the left of the green is a popular spot for spectators. Four bunkers lie around the two-tier green.

7th, 566 yards, par 5

Has played the easiest hole on the course in the past – with not a single double bogey in 1993 and 25 of the 27 eagles that week – but a new tee in 2011 added 32 yards.

8th, 450 yards, par 4

Used to be a par three, but changed to an uphill dogleg right, the approach played over an area of rough to a long and slender green.

9th, 412 yards, par 4

A bunker known as The Corset pinches in from the right and the humps and hollows are pronounced. A new tee for 2011 added 24 yards, while the green drops away steeply to the right.

10th, 415 yards, par 4

Tom Kite was leading in 1985 when he went from bunker to bunker and took six. The green is perched up high and with slopes front and back, great accuracy is needed.

11th, 238 yards, par 3

The one back-nine hole to be played directly towards the sea and demanding in the extreme when there is any wind. Three bunkers left and two right with a two-tier green.

12th, 379 yards, par 4

A dogleg right where there is a temptation to bite too much off the corner over the bunkers. Five more traps are short of a green which Tiger Woods four-putted in 2003.

13th, 456 yards, par 4

The drive has to be threaded between bunkers and the approach is played to the longest green on the course with a ridge running down its spine and out of bounds at the back.

14th, 547 yards, par 5

Out of bounds all the way down the right and the ‘Suez Canal’ across the fairway at 330 yards. To add to the dangers the green was moved back and closer to the fence.

15th, 496 yards, par 4

Lengthened by 21 yards in 2011, but still a par four with five bunkers to be negotiated off the tee and three more in front of a green which falls away to the right.

16th, 162 yards, par 3

Thomas Bjorn, two ahead at the time, took three to get out of the bunker on the right in the final round in 2003 and finished a shot behind Ben Curtis. In 1967 Tony Jacklin made the first televised hole-in-one here.

17th, 426 yards, par 4

The fairway was one of the hardest to hit with all its swales, but it has since been widened. Greg Norman’s closing 64 in 1993 included a missed 18-inch putt here.

18th, 450 yards, par 4

Two well-struck shots are needed to a green which falls away to the left into Duncan’s Hollow. Sandy Lyle was there in 1985 and his ball then came back towards him, but a five was enough to win.