We're backing two players with fine St Andrews records to make flying starts when the Open Championship begins on Thursday morning.

Golf betting tips: The Open Championship first round 1pt e.w. Brooks Koepka to lead after round one at 66/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w. Tommy Fleetwood to lead after round one at 45/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) 1pt double Thriston Lawrence and Gary Woodland to win their three-balls at 11/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ernie Els, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson. Elite golfers, major champions either then or subsequently, and the last four first-round leaders in the Open at St Andrews. If recent history at the Old Course is anything to go by, we might be best preparing ourselves for another big name to grab the headlines at the end of Thursday's opening round. It's McIlroy who heads the betting but one thing that will be music to his ears might also be reason enough not to side with him at 22/1. In 2010, he began this championship with a nine-under 63, but was blown off course during a second-round 80 as a significant draw bias emerged. This week, no such bias appears to exist – which isn't to say there couldn't yet be one – and at the time of writing, it's hard to pinpoint a preferable set of tee-times. Warm, sunny conditions and a gentle breeze just about covers the entire week as things stand, though there is a chance we might get a spot of rain. Right now the biggest threat comes midway through Thursday afternoon and if it does combine with a slight increase in wind speed, perhaps that's what will ultimately result in a slight edge towards the earlier starters, but we're probably not talking about a huge imbalance.

In general, early is best in an Open, where everyone tees off from the first over a period of around 10 hours. Slower, links greens are always vulnerable to bumpiness as the day progresses and more specifically relating to St Andrews, it must be hard to wait all day to finally begin such a fantastic tournament, not least the 150th anniversary edition which we've been anticipating for so long. Over the last decade, just two clear leaders have emerged from late tee-times and one of those was Phil Mickelson at Troon, where there was a significant advantage in teeing off in the afternoon. Otherwise, JB Holmes at Portrush is the only one to pass the best of the morning scores while it's also worth noting that (very) early morning and late morning are absent from the picture, although to some degree that reflects the strength of the groups who are given these less desirable slots. Ultimately I think we're best looking for a morning starter with a touch of class, and as an added layer I'll throw in power off the tee. Though I'm far from convinced that the winner this week will have blasted their way to glory, the nature of the course, with holes like the 18th reachable with an iron for some, means the best scores may well be from individuals who make attacking golf pay if only in bursts. McIlroy of course ticks all of these boxes and tees off just before 10am so perhaps there is some mileage in the odds after all, but by then I'm hopeful BROOKS KOEPKA might be on his way to the sort of low number with which he's very familiar at St Andrews. CLICK HERE to back Koepka with Sky Bet Eleven of Koepka's 12 rounds here have been par or better and he's twice shot 64 at the Old Course, so having been 10th in the 2015 Open Championship when still very much getting to grips with links golf, he stands out as a real course specialist. He's also something of an event specialist, with four top-10 finishes in his last five Opens, and this run includes the first-round lead at Birkdale plus coming up just short but bagging the full place return at both Portrush in 2019 and Hoylake back in 2014. His latest Open round saw him shoot a best-of-the-day 65 to charge home at Royal St George's and as one of the finest major golfers of his generation, it probably won't surprise you to learn that he's also led both the Masters and the US PGA, as well as hitting the crossbar at the US Open. All told, he has three leads and seven more places in 33 tries, proving to be almost as profitable in this market as the outright.

All of this is somewhat undermined by the state of his game, but what we've seen from Koepka this year is that he remains capable in those short bursts I mentioned. At the PGA Championship he opened 75-67, the latter round bettered by just four players, and it was 73-67 at the US Open where his second-round score was the second best in the field. In just a handful of regular PGA Tour events he's been second, eighth, 10th and 12th after 18 holes and returning to those major performances earlier this summer, we can draw some encouragement from the way he drove the ball at Brookline, and the way he putted at Southern Hills. Given his record here, a potentially favourable tee-time on Thursday, and the fact he has got those low scores in him, anything 50/1 and upwards is worth chancing. His name would certainly slot in well alongside those at the top of the preview and he'd be high up my list of volatile players who are capable of finding a low round among a couple of higher ones. Lucas Herbert is interesting some some degree, especially following some encouraging noises from his camp, but would've made more appeal had the wind been forecast to blow. Instead, I'll side with a player I've high hopes for but felt was a little short in the outright market, TOMMY FLEETWOOD. CLICK HERE to back Fleetwood with Sky Bet Another who adores the Old Course, averaging just a shade over 68 here, Fleetwood's real appeal lies in his propensity for a low one in majors, particularly the Open. In 2017 he defied an opening 76 to shoot 69 and then 66, climbing over 100 places in two rounds, while a best-of-the-day 65 in round two of the 2018 Open saw him fly into contention.

He sat third after round one at Portrush thanks to a 68, a score he bettered on Friday and then again on Saturday, and then last year's opening 67 had him a shot outside the places in ninth. Even when his game was of a poorer standard here in 2015 he shot 69 to lie 18th, not far away from rewarding backers in this market. Just as was the case when he made that Carnoustie move four years ago, he knows he has a deep bank of Old Course experience to call upon, under all kinds of conditions. He also has a high-profile first-round lead this year courtesy of The PLAYERS and after a brilliant weekend in the Scottish Open, where his driver purred once more, it shouldn't surprise anyone if he's right in the thick of things from the off. Best three-ball bets for round one As is so often the case, the best three-ball opportunities come away from the spotlight and the pick of them is THRISTON LAWRENCE, who tees off at 1209 BST alongside Fabrizio Zanotti and Alex Wrigley. Lawrence is a player who has impressed all year, including when just ahead of Zanotti in third place at the Irish Open. After that he went on to finish 24th in the Scottish Open and having been 36th in Germany before all this, he's simply playing really well. Key to his success is a quality long-game, his driver in particular firing on all cylinders, but he's a better putter than Zanotti for good measure. The Paraguayan is also in good form, his recent efforts very similar, but he's never been a factor in the Dunhill Links while two starts in the Open Championship read MC-MC.

Lawrence might lack any major experience but he was a very good amateur golfer who captured the Lytham Trophy and played a lot of golf under conditions like these. Being South African, he also benefitted from some Dunhill Links invites and shot 66 at the Old Course, where his scoring average is a hair better than Zanotti's despite the fact he's never played it when anywhere close to the golfer he is today. With Wrigley a coach based in Sweden who will probably struggle, bookmakers have this as a match between the other two, but it's Lawrence who holds all the aces. Just under an hour later at 1304, Paul Casey makes his return following months away and it will hopefully pay to take him on with GARY WOODLAND, who can get the better of Sungjae Im. Casey hasn't been seen since the World Match Play in April, missing three majors subsequently, and you have to wonder what state he'll be in here. It's possible that as a 44-year-old who has just signed up to LIV Golf, he recognises that this is his final Open at St Andrews and will do anything to play, even if he isn't ready. Certainly, not having a prep run somewhere comes as a surprise and even if he is fit and well, it's a big ask to come into a major without competitive golf behind you. While he has an excellent game for the course as he demonstrated when threatening to win here in 2010, it's a big ask to make the weekend this time. If that does leave us with a match, then Woodland at 15/8 will look cracking value. He drove the ball wonderfully in the US Open, again did a lot right when making a fast start in the Scottish Open, and before injury struck had made his first seven Open cuts including when playing nicely enough here in 2015. A fine golfer by the coast whose stinger will come in handy, he just looks to be in a better place than Sungjae Im, who has struggled with his ball-striking in back-to-back missed cuts. Im skipped this event last year to focus on the Olympics so his last experience of Open Championship golf was a second-round 80 at Portrush. Sky Bet Request-A-Bet: 11/2 for our three-ball double