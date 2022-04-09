Scottie Scheffler stormed into a five-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Masters, seeking to become the second world number one to win in three years.

The Masters: Leaderboard after round two -8 Scheffler -3 Schwartzel, Im, Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama -2 Smith, D Johnson, Varner, Na -1 Thomas, Conners, Morikawa, Willett, Zalatoris, Niemann Selected others: +1 Woods, +2 McIlroy, Rahm

As recently as January, Scheffler was without a single PGA Tour title to his name, but three wins from Phoenix to the World Match Play sent him to Augusta as the world's most in-form player, and right at the top of the rankings. He made a bright start on Thursday with a three-under 69, before matching the round of the day on Friday as a five-under 67 sent him soaring into the biggest halfway lead since fellow Texas native Jordan Spieth bossed the 2015 renewal.

Scottie Scheffler: 5 shot lead through 36 holes



- Ties largest 36-hole lead in Tournament history



- 4 of previous 5 with 5-shot lead won (exception: Harry Cooper in 1936)



- 3rd reigning world no. 1 to hold 36-hole lead at Masters (1996 Norman, 2020 Johnson) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 8, 2022

After two bogeys in his first three holes on Friday as difficult conditions made for a stern test, Scheffler was brilliant thereafter and played his final 12 holes in six-under, par saves at the final two holes capping an excellent afternoon's work. Highlights included a fine approach to inside 10 feet at the 12, pitch-and-putt birdies at the 13th and 15th holes and then a textbook approach to the 16th which saw him bag what would be his final birdie of a fabulous round. At eight-under, Scheffler leads Charl Schwartzel, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama by four, with Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith among a group who are a shot further back on two-under. Justin Thomas carded the day's other round of 67 to get back under-par for the tournament and in a share of 10th, while Tiger Woods recovered from four bogeys in his first five holes to end the day one-over and inside the top 20.

Click the image to watch the shots of the day - including a hole-in-one at the 16th