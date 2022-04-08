It was a brilliant moment for Cink, who has his son Reagan on the bag, although the 48-year-old appeared set to miss the cut.

Cink hit the ideal shot into the iconic par-three, his ball taking the slope down towards a classic Augusta pin position and rolling straight into the centre of the hole.

Earlier, Bubba Watson produced another moment of magic from the trees, labelling his second to the 18th the best shot he's ever hit at the Masters.

Watson was more than 180 yards away from the green and in the middle of trees to the right of the fairway, but somehow found a gap through which to thread his ball, which spun close to the hole for the most unlikely of birdies.

"I'll be honest, not that you want to know, but that was the best shot I've ever hit at Augusta National, that one right there," said Watson, who shot 73 to comfortably advance to the weekend.

"My ball was two inches in the air. It was like a piece of a branch about that big had fell on the ground, and my ball was sitting on top of it, and two leaves behind it I couldn't move, and then two leaves touching that I couldn't move, so I had a gap way up in the trees.

"I was, like, 'I'm going to hit wedge as hard as I can. He (Watson's caddie) is, like, 'all right.' Then it went to a foot, so worked out."

That was some statement coming from the player whose hooked wedge at the 10th hole to win the 2012 play-off has gone down in Augusta history, but it's hard to disagree once you've watched the shot.